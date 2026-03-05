MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) Opens Indian Subsidiary to streamline BESS integration

SEOUL, South Korea and SHENZHEN, China and CHENNAI, India and WILMINGTON, N.C., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBAK Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:MBAK) management has incorporated a subsidiary, MBAK India Private Ltd. to streamline operations. The new organization will manage BESS integration for MBAK’s ongoing $65 million order fulfillment as well as future BESS installations and other product and service introductions into the Indian market.

Per Chairman Boos, “Local incorporation is vital to insuring that MBAK products and services are able to move smoothly from our manufacturing facilities thru the Indian government’s extensive regulatory and quality control environment for energy production, storage and distribution.”

Contact: info@mbakcorp.com, press@mbakcorp.com

Website: www.mbakcorp.com

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. Events mentioned above are intended to comply with SEC Rule 10b-18 in execution which may not be possible due to trading volume, stock availability, or other contingencies. In light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.