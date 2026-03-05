Guident and JTA Announce 5th Annual Autonomous Vehicle Conference

BOCA RATON, Florida, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guident Corp. ("Guident"), in partnership with the Jacksonville Transportation Authority ("JTA"), today announced the 5th Annual Autonomous Vehicle Conference (formerly National Autonomous Vehicle Day), will take place May 29, 2026, at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC).





Now in its fifth year, the Autonomous Vehicle Conference has become a leading platform convening public agencies, operators, infrastructure leaders, and autonomous technology innovators who are all focused on one mission: advancing real-world deployment of autonomous vehicle technology.

As autonomous systems mature, the transit industry faces a pivotal shift, moving from pilot programs to scalable, operational service. The 2026 conference centers on that transition, bringing together leaders who are actively deploying, regulating, operating, and funding autonomous mobility across U.S. markets.

“This is no longer about proving that the technology works,” said Harald Braun, Executive Chairman & CEO of Guident. “Now, it’s about building the operational frameworks, safety architecture, and public-private alignment required to deploy autonomous mobility at scale. The conference brings together the stakeholders who are turning autonomy planning into infrastructure design and development.”

“The 2026 Autonomous Vehicle Conference provides a critical forum for transportation leaders and technology partners to align around scalable, real-world solutions,” stated Nat Ford, CEO, Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA). “The conversation around autonomous vehicles has evolved from ‘if’ to ‘how.’ At the JTA, we are actively deploying autonomous mobility through our Ultimate Urban Circulator program, and we’ve seen firsthand how innovation, strong safety architecture, and thoughtful public-private collaboration can move this technology from concept to daily operation. We’re proud to partner with Guident in bringing together the stakeholders who are shaping the next chapter of safe, accessible autonomous transportation,” Ford said.

2026 Programming Highlights:

Executive keynotes & strategic panels: Insights from industry leaders shaping autonomous transit and urban mobility

The conference is designed for transit authorities, regulators, municipal leaders, urban planners, fleet operators, autonomous technology companies, and public-private stakeholders committed to advancing safe, scalable autonomous mobility.

Registration is complimentary; advance sign-up is required.

For more information and registration details, visit:

www.autonomousvehicleconference.com

About Guident

Guident strives to enable the safe, scalable deployment of autonomous vehicles and robots through human-in-the-loop oversight and secure remote operations. The company provides a vital safety layer and an operational continuity framework that support deployment across transit, mobility, and commercial robotics operations.

By integrating remote monitoring, intervention capabilities, and system-level safety architecture, Guident helps operators, public and private agencies transition from pilot programs to reliable, long-term autonomous operations. Its platform supports safety, regulatory compliance, and consistent daily performance at scale. www.guident.com

About the JTA

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) is an independent state agency serving Jacksonville and Northeast Florida with multi-modal responsibilities. The JTA provides varied mass public transit services and builds roads, bridges, and other infrastructure to enhance mobility in Jacksonville. Public transportation services include BRT and regular bus service, Connexion paratransit, the St. Johns River Ferry, Skyway APM, the Neighborhood Autonomous Vehicle Innovation (NAVI), and other mobility and on-demand services for the 1.8 million people residing in Duval, Baker, Clay, Nassau, and St. Johns counties. To learn more visit www.jtafla.com.

