Seval Oz to Deliver Keynote at Autonomous Vehicle Conference 2026 on Scaling Autonomous Mobility in the U.S.

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guident and the Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) today announced that Seval Oz, nominee for Assistant Secretary of Transportation for Research and Technology at the U.S. Department of Transportation, will deliver the main keynote at the 5th Annual Autonomous Vehicle Conference held on May 29th, 2026, at the Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC).





A recognized leader in transportation innovation and autonomous mobility, Oz will address one of the industry’s most pressing challenges – how to transition autonomous mobility from limited pilot programs to scalable, real-world deployments across the U.S.

Her keynote, "From Pilot Programs to Scalable, Real-World Deployment: Building the Affordable Autonomy Economy," will examine the economic, policy, and infrastructure conditions required to make autonomous transportation achievable at scale. Oz is expected to outline a national roadmap for deployment, including the role of public-private collaboration, the need for reshoring technology manufacturing and retooling for the future of mobility, and the importance of building systems that are innovative, operationally sustainable, and safe.

“Seval Oz’s participation elevates the importance of this year’s conference and reflects the growing connection between innovation, public policy, and real-world deployment,”

Harald Braun, Executive Chairman and CEO at Guident



The 5th Autonomous Vehicle Conference, hosted and presented by Guident and JTA, brings together leaders from transportation, government, technology, infrastructure, and autonomous systems to explore the future of safe, connected, and scalable autonomous mobility. The agenda will feature keynotes, panels, technology demonstrations, and discussions focused on autonomous vehicles, connected infrastructure, safety, AI, public transit innovation, and deployment required to support the next generation of autonomous transportation in the U.S. at scale.

With Guident and JTA leading the event, the conference highlights the importance of partnership between private-sector innovation and public transportation leadership. The addition of Oz as keynote reinforces the conference’s role as a forum for the ideas, partnerships, and policy conversations that will define the next era of mobility.

For more information, visit www.autonomousvehicleconference.com

About Guident

Guident is a software company that strives to enable the safe, scalable deployment of autonomous vehicles and robots through human-in-the-loop oversight and secure remote operations. The company provides a vital safety layer and an operational continuity framework that support deployment across transit, mobility, and commercial robotics operations.

By integrating remote monitoring, intervention capabilities, and system-level safety architecture, Guident helps operators, public and private agencies transition from pilot programs to reliable, long-term autonomous operations. Its platform supports safety, regulatory compliance, and consistent daily performance at scale. www.guident.com

About Jacksonville Transportation Authority

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) is an independent state agency serving Jacksonville and Northeast Florida with multi-modal responsibilities. The JTA provides varied mass public transit services and builds roads, bridges, and other infrastructure to enhance mobility in Jacksonville. Public transportation services include BRT and regular bus service, Connexion paratransit, the St. Johns River Ferry, Skyway APM, the Neighborhood Autonomous Vehicle Innovation (NAVI), and other mobility and on-demand services for the 1.8 million people residing in Duval, Baker, Clay, Nassau, and St. Johns counties. To learn more, visit www.jtafla.com.

About Autonomous Vehicle Conference 2026

Autonomous Vehicle Conference 2026 convenes innovators, policymakers, operators, and transportation leaders to examine the technologies, partnerships, and policy frameworks driving the future of autonomous mobility. To learn more, visit www.autonomousvehicleconference.com.

Investor and Media Contact

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

GDNT@gateway-grp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ae6d4298-713d-405e-8ec1-4f519d2ddc9b