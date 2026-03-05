Arax Adds Pinnacle Peak Private Client Group to Ashton Thomas

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arax Investment Partners today announced that Pinnacle Peak Private Client Group (“Pinnacle Peak”) has joined Ashton Thomas Private Wealth (“Ashton Thomas”). This deal continues Ashton Thomas’ rapid pace of growth, adding another team of experienced advisors, enhancing the firm’s footprint in the Southwest and bringing a wider suite of offerings to clients.

With $460 million in AUM, Pinnacle Peak delivers personalized portfolio management and financial planning services through a relationship-driven approach grounded in modern portfolio theory. The Scottsdale-based RIA works with individuals, families, business owners and charitable organizations, with a particular focus on active and retired federal employees. Now known as the Pinnacle Peak Private Wealth Team, Ashton Thomas has welcomed:

Brian Jack, Director, Partner, Private Wealth Advisor;

Matt Figueroa, Director, Partner, Private Wealth Advisor;

Ron Burns, Wealth Advisor;

Tyler Soria, Wealth Advisor;

Teresa Flores, Senior Registered Associate, Private Wealth Client Services; and

Shay Figueroa, Associate, Private Wealth Client Services.





“Joining Ashton Thomas is an exciting next step as we work to advance our mission – helping our clients achieve their dreams, both today and in the future,” said Brian Jack, Director, Partner and Private Wealth Advisor, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth.

“As a team, client service is at the heart of everything we do,” added Matt Figueroa, Director, Partner and Private Wealth Advisor, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth. “As part of the Ashton Thomas platform, we can now unlock new opportunities for our client family with a wider range of resources and services and the support of the leading wealth management operators in the business.”

Aaron Brodt, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ashton Thomas, added, “Ashton Thomas continues to welcome experienced advisors who are drawn to the capabilities of our firm and a shared commitment to putting clients first. With the addition of this team, we further strengthen our presence in our home market, broaden our reach and continue executing on our long-term growth strategy.”

About Pinnacle Peak Private Client Group

Pinnacle Peak Private Client Group is a Registered Investment Advisor (“RIA”) firm offering personalized wealth management, investment management and financial planning services for individuals, families, businesses and retirement plans with a focus on education, risk management and fiduciary responsibility to help clients achieve financial goals. For more information, visit https://pinpeakpcg.com/ .

About Ashton Thomas Private Wealth

Ashton Thomas is a diversified financial services firm committed to a culture of excellence, integrity, and respect in every aspect of its business. Through its various entities listed below, Ashton Thomas serves foundations, businesses, and affluent individuals and families by providing a range of services which include fee-based financial planning and investment portfolio management, retirement plan consulting, securities brokerage, life and health insurance, and income tax preparation. The firm also strives to remain at the forefront of technological innovation and thought leadership within the financial services industry. For more information, visit https://ashtonthomaspw.com/ .

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth, LLC, (“ATPW”), founded in 2010, is an SEC-registered investment adviser which provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Securities, LLC, (“ATS”) is a dually registered entity. ATS registered with FINRA as a broker-dealer in 1984 and provides securities brokerage services. ATS became an SEC-registered investment adviser in 2008 and provides fee-based financial planning, portfolio management, pension consulting, and fund manager selection services. Ashton Thomas Insurance Agency, LLC, (“ATIA”) provides life and health insurance brokerage services. ATIA also provides income tax services through its DBA, Ashton Thomas Tax Advisory. Representatives of the entities listed may only conduct business for which they are licensed, if required, and with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered and/or licensed.

About Arax Investment Partners

Arax Investment Partners is a rapidly growing wealth management platform making strategic control investments in leading RIAs and advisor teams. Founded and led by CEO Haig Ariyan — a seasoned industry executive with a distinguished track record of building and scaling wealth management businesses — Arax empowers its partners to be entrepreneurial and focus on delivering exceptional client service. Firms benefit from a management team with deep M&A expertise, capital sourcing capabilities, and the backing of RedBird Capital Partners. For more information, visit www.araxpartners.com .

