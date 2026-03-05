TTEC Digital Achieves Dual Honors in Google Cloud Public Sector Innovation

AUSTIN, Texas, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global consulting, technology and managed services company focused on delivering solutions at the intersection of data, AI, and customer experience, today announced that TTEC Digital has received a Google Public Sector Partner Expertise Badge for Customer Engagement.

Furthering this momentum, TTEC Digital has also successfully completed the Google Partner Development Sprint for Data and Analytics. This dual achievement underscores TTEC Digital’s commitment to delivering sophisticated, data-driven AI solutions that transform how government agencies interact with constituents.

“This recognition, paired with our recent completion of the Data and Analytics Sprint, highlights our end-to-end capability to advance constituent engagement through the power of Google Cloud,” said Steve Parowski, Public Sector Group leader, TTEC Digital. “Our deep understanding of public sector challenges means TTEC Digital is uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between complex data and exceptional experiences, creating outcomes that help reduce costs, increase program participation, and improve lives.”

TTEC Digital has a proven track record helping public sector organizations transform customer experiences and streamline public access to crucial services by blending industry expertise with human-centered design, data and analytics, AI, orchestration, and consulting services.

As a Premier Google Cloud Co-sell Partner, TTEC Digital has earned an exclusive status awarded to the top tier of Google partners globally. More information about how TTEC Digital partners with Google Cloud is available online at: ttecdigital.com/partners/google .

Media Contact

Meredith Matthews

meredith.matthews@ttec.com

About TTEC

