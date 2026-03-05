Children’s Wisconsin and Xealth to Present Key Insights on Scalable Digital Patient Experience Programs at HIMSS26





LAS VEGAS, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIMSS— Xealth , the leading care orchestration platform for digital health, today announced that Xealth COO and Co-founder Aaron Sheedy will join Children’s Wisconsin Chief Medical Information Officer Kimberly Cronsell, MD, as a co-presenter at a session at The HIMSS Global Conference and Exhibition ( HIMSS26 ). The conference will be held March 9-12 in Las Vegas.

Taking a digital-first approach to family engagement, Children’s Wisconsin has pioneered a digital Family Health Engagement Platform designed to deliver a tailored, data-driven experience. This includes standardizing educational content so that patients receive the same material for a condition, regardless of whether they were seen in the emergency department, inpatient or ambulatory setting.

Children's Wisconsin identified ways the health system’s digital education could help families and deepen the connection between patients and care teams, while gaining a better understanding of what educational materials work with which patient populations, including timing for engaging with the material.

Session Details:

Title: Creating a Digital Family Engagement Platform that Demonstrates Value Speakers: Dr. Kimberly Cronsell, CMIO, Children’s Wisconsin

Aaron Sheedy, COO and co-founder, Xealth Details: This session will examine how to strategically roll out a digital patient experience program with internal support, facilitating patient, family, care team, and health system engagement. When: Thursday, March 12, 8:45 – 9:45am PT Location: Level 5 | Palazzo K

“Activating digital care resources that are easily accessible to families and caregivers drives better outcomes and strengthens the bond between health systems and patients,” said Aaron Sheedy. “This approach delivers clear, measurable benefits for patients, caregivers, and providers, enhancing the overall care experience. We are honored to work with innovators such as Children’s Wisconsin, who push the industry forward by demonstrating tangible improvements.”

Care teams face mounting pressure to activate digital tools, coordinate across transitions, and keep patients engaged at home for the best possible outcomes. Xealth embeds digital programs, patient education, remote monitoring, and clinical workflows directly into the EHR—so clinicians can prescribe, monitor, and manage everything from one place, without leaving the chart.

About Xealth

Xealth is the care orchestration platform that turns passive data into coordinated action. It embeds digital programs, patient education, remote monitoring, and clinical workflows directly into an EHR—so clinicians can prescribe, monitor, and manage everything from one place, without leaving the patient chart. Now part of Samsung’s connected care vision, Xealth enhances decision-making, reduces friction, and supports enterprise-wide digital health strategies. Trusted by more than 500 hospitals and 70+ solution partners, Xealth provides a scalable foundation for delivering connected, personalized, and preventative care—empowering health systems to drive outcomes, engagement, and operational efficiency while advancing digital transformation.

For more information, visit www.xealth.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

