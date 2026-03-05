Reach Security Honored as Finalist in the 2026 SC Awards

San Francisco, CA. March 5, 2026 — Reach Security, an AI‑native security company that gives customers a single interface to understand and operate security controls at scale, is proud to announce that it has been named a finalist in the prestigious 2026 SC Awards. Reach Security has been recognized in the Best Continuous Threat Exposure Management Solution category, underscoring its commitment to excellence and leadership in the cybersecurity industry.

The SC Awards, now in its 29th year, recognize the solutions, organizations, and individuals that have demonstrated outstanding achievement in advancing the security of information systems.

A complete list of 2026 SC Awards finalists is available via SC Media here: https://www.scworld.com/sc-awards-finalists

The 2026 SC Awards entries were evaluated across 33 specialty categories by a distinguished panel of judges, comprised of cybersecurity professionals, industry leaders, and members of the CyberRisk Alliance CISO community, representing sectors such as healthcare, financial services, education, and technology.

Reach Security brings autonomous precision to security operations with its multi-model AI architecture, MastermindAI™. Trained on curated cybersecurity sources and frameworks like MITRE and NIST, its Domain-Specific Language Models (DSLMs) correlate this intelligence with live telemetry to assess configuration state and control coverage. A network of specialized AI agents then moves beyond reporting to execute safe, explainable actions, closing the loop between visibility and control through remediation, ticketing, and drift correction.

This year, Reach Security, along with other finalists, is invited to the SC Awards Reception, where the 2026 winners will be announced on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, at RSAC in San Francisco.

“The SC Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in cybersecurity, recognizing the people and technologies driving real progress,” said CyberRisk Alliance Chief Content Officer Kelley Damore. ”Being named a finalist is a mark of credibility and trust — a powerful validation from peers and experts who understand what it takes to deliver real-world security impact.”

“Being named a finalist in the 2026 SC Awards is a strong endorsement of our progress on the mission we set out to achieve at Reach Security. Continuous threat exposure management is no longer optional, and this recognition underscores the impact our AI‑native approach is already having for customers who need clarity, speed, and confidence in their security operations,” commented Garrett Hamilton, CEO and Founder, Reach Security.

Throughout the month, SC Media’s editorial team will feature in-depth coverage of each finalist on SC Media’s website at www.scworld.com/sc-awards, along with promoting finalists across SC Media’s social media channels on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Reach Security

Reach Security is defining AI-native exposure management by bridging the gap between identifying security risks and taking action to fix them. The platform uncovers misconfigurations, control weaknesses, and other exposures, then drives prioritized, guided remediation at scale. By integrating with existing security tools, Reach delivers clarity, automation, and operational value in minutes — helping organizations reduce risk and maximize the impact of their current investments. For more information, please visit www.reach.security.

