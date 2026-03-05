PadSquad and OM Media Trials Study Reveals Interactive Video Ads Drive 3X Higher Purchase Intent Than Traditional Pre-Roll

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New research finds that enhancing traditional video ads with interactive elements drives three times higher purchase intent than standard pre-roll. The data is from a new study by PadSquad, the leading provider of high-impact digital ad and video experiences for brands and agencies, in partnership with OM Media Trials, the dedicated team within Omnicom Media that leads customized research with media owners and adtech platforms to explore how media impacts consumer decisioning in the age of influence. In the report – Small Shifts. Big Lifts: Where Video Meets Interaction for Full Funnel Impact – results show enhanced and interactive video ad formats drive stronger engagement, improve brand perceptions, and lift purchase intent.

With 85% of online ads losing attention after just 2.5 seconds, it is critical for marketers to understand what will quickly capture the interest of consumers, leading to tangible brand impact. Small Shifts. Big Lifts demonstrates enhanced and interactive video formats are more effective at sustaining engagement and improving brands’ ability to influence perception and intent.

“These findings confirm what we’re seeing across the industry: interactivity is one of the most effective tools for influencing consumer decision-making,” said Lance Wolder, Head of Strategy at PadSquad. “Whether a user taps, swipes, or simply watches, enhanced and interactive video consistently lifts perceptions and intent. It reinforces our long-held belief; when brands make digital ads more intuitive and more human, consumers respond.”

Key Findings Highlight the Power of Creative Enhancement

The research revealed that enhanced video formats consistently outperformed traditional video across brand metrics:

Stronger brand recall and differentiation: Enhanced video delivered a 16 percent lift in unaided ad recall and a 100 percent lift in the perception that a brand stands out, compared to traditional video

Among consumers in market for a product, enhanced video drove a +6pts in purchase intent, versus just +2pts for standard video Expanding reach to new-to-brand audiences: Interactive formats were especially effective at influencing new audiences, driving 2.5x higher purchase intent among consumers with low prior brand affinity





“Our goal with this study was to give marketers clarity on what truly drives performance in digital video,” said Kara Manatt, EVP, Intelligence Solutions at OM Media Trials. “The results are clear: that enhanced and interactive formats consistently outperform traditional pre-roll, especially in high-consideration categories. When brands deliver experiences that help consumers explore, compare, and shop, the lift in outcomes is substantial.”

The Small Shifts. Big Lifts: Where Video Meets Interaction for Full Funnel Impact study evaluates responses from over 4,800 consumers and 42 video creatives across technology, travel, retail, and food categories. Standard video was compared against enhanced and interactive formats, with performance measured across engagement, awareness, favorability, and purchase intent.

