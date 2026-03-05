Carson Group Reaches Milestone with Acquisition of ZeroCelsius Wealth Studio

Omaha, Neb., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carson Group, a leading wealth advisory firm with over $57 billion* in assets under management (AUM), today announced that it has fully acquired ZeroCelsius Wealth Studio as Carson’s 40th wholly owned office. Led by Managing Partner and Wealth Advisor Ross Gott and Operations Manager Robin Laughinghouse, the practice serves approximately $134 million in AUM.

“This is an important milestone for Carson Group as we have grown exponentially over the past few years,” said Burt White, CEO of Carson Group. “Reaching 40 wholly owned offices reflects the strength of our practitioner-led model, but more importantly, it reflects the trust advisors place in Carson to help them build enduring businesses. Each new office enables us to broaden our reach, deepen our impact and continue delivering personalized financial guidance to clients across the country. It’s clear that Ross and Robin have built something deeply personal and purpose driven. Our role is not to change that spirit, but to strengthen it with the scale, systems and long-term support that helps ensure their clients thrive for generations to come.”

Founded in 1998 as Kearsarge Capital Advisors and rebranded in 2009 as ZeroCelsius Wealth Studio, the practice has remained independent since inception. Drawing on Gott’s background in tax and accounting, the firm was built around comprehensive, relationship-driven planning designed to bring clarity and intention to clients’ financial lives. The name ZeroCelsius reflects the precise moment water transforms to ice, a point of clarity and change. For Gott, it symbolizes the moment when conditions are right and decisions are intentional, allowing clients to move forward with confidence.

Located in New London, N.H., ZeroCelsius has been a direct partner of Carson Group since October 2023. Gott chose Carson for its advisor-first culture, shared philosophy around intentional living and client service and the depth of its investment research, planning strategies and operational systems. Since partnering with Carson, ZeroCelsius has expanded its capabilities through access to a broader range of investment solutions, advanced financial planning resources and integrated technology designed to support growth and enhance the client experience.

“Expanding our partnership with Carson Group allows us to stay true to who we are while ensuring the firm is built to last,” Gott said. “For Robin and me, this decision came at the precise moment when the conditions were right to thoughtfully evolve the business with our trusted partner. We believe deeply in living and planning life with intention and clarity. This partnership provides the scale, resources and long-term support needed to do exactly that. Most importantly, it helps ensure the clients and families who rely on us will continue to be served with care, purpose and consistency for generations to come.”

About Carson Group

Carson Group manages over $57 billion* in assets and serves more than 60,000 client families among its advisory network of 165+ partner offices, including more than 50 Carson Wealth locations. For more information about Carson Group and partnership opportunities, visit https://www.carsongroup.com/ways-to-join/partnership/.

Carson Group is a dba of CWM, LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Investment advisory services are offered through CWM, LLC. CWM, LLC is a subsidiary of Carson Group Holdings, LLC. *AUM amount is based on total assets under Carson Group Holdings, LLC., which include CWM, LLC and Northwest Capital Management, Inc.