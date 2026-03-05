Summit Ridge Energy Taps Brian Taylor as Senior Vice President of Business Development to Drive Strategic Growth

Arlington, VA, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Ridge Energy, the nation’s leading commercial solar company, today announced the appointment of Brian Taylor as Senior Vice President of Business Development. A member of the company’s Executive Committee, he will lead Summit Ridge’s business development efforts, drive strategy, expand into new markets, and strengthen partnerships across its portfolio.

With more than two decades of experience spanning commercial solar, energy infrastructure, and finance, Taylor brings deep industry and leadership expertise to Summit Ridge. He joins the company from ForeFront Power, where he held leadership roles for nearly a decade leading the national commercial solar and storage sales practice, overseeing more than $1 billion in projects sold. Additionally, he led the development and commercialization of ForeFront Power’s battery energy storage and microgrid offerings, creating new market opportunities and expanding the company’s platform nationwide.

“Brian brings deep experience building and scaling high-performing business development teams,” said Steve Raeder, Chief Executive Officer of Summit Ridge Energy. “His leadership will be instrumental as we continue to expand our footprint and deliver reliable, locally generated power to businesses and communities across the country.”

“Summit Ridge Energy’s strong track record, innovative approach, and commitment to delivering meaningful energy solutions make it a leader in the industry,” said Taylor. “I look forward to working alongside this talented team to expand partnerships, enter new markets, and help scale the company’s continued growth.”

Taylor holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Environmental Studies from the College of the Holy Cross and began his career on Wall Street, where he gained nearly a decade of experience in infrastructure finance and credit, supporting investments across energy and infrastructure assets. By integrating financial discipline with commercial insight, he is uniquely positioned to drive Summit Ridge through its next evolutionary stage.

About Summit Ridge Energy

Summit Ridge Energy is the nation’s leading commercial solar company, developing, owning, and operating distributed energy and battery energy storage systems that deliver locally generated power through a more resilient and secure electric grid. By combining financial innovation with industry-leading execution, Summit Ridge has become one of the fastest-growing energy companies in America, with more than 2 GW of solar and energy storage projects operating and in development nationwide.

Since launching in 2017, Summit Ridge has raised over $6 billion in project capital to finance more than 250 facilities, delivering energy savings to 42,000+ homes and businesses while supporting American jobs, strengthening local economies, and advancing our nation’s energy independence.

Learn more at srenergy.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

