Summit Ridge Energy and Black Bear Energy Celebrate a New Illinois Shines Community Solar Rooftop Project Hosted by LBA Logistics

MELROSE PARK, IL, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Illinois Shines program supports a 1.62 MW rooftop community solar project in Melrose Park, IL

2 million kWh generated annually, powering 200+ homes and delivering 10–20% utility bill savings to subscribers

Located in an Environmental Justice and Energy Community, promoting equitable clean energy access for low-to-moderate income households

Summit Ridge Energy, the nation's leading commercial solar and energy storage company, today held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Melrose Park, IL, to celebrate the completion of a 1.62 MW rooftop community solar project. Developed in collaboration with LBA Logistics (LBA), a full-service real estate investment and management company, and Black Bear Energy, a commercial buyer's representative specializing in onsite renewable energy and cleantech services, this project represents a significant milestone for equitable clean energy development in Illinois.

Hosted on an industrial building owned by LBA, the Melrose Park installation will generate over 2 million kWh of renewable energy annually, the equivalent of powering 200 homes each year. Made possible through the Illinois Shines Adjustable Block Program, the project participates in the Traditional Community Solar (TCS) program, delivering distributed energy directly to the grid. Project subscribers, including low-to-moderate income (LMI) households, receive a utility bill credit, typically saving 10–20% on their electricity costs – all without installing solar panels on their own property.

The rooftop solar project sits within both an Illinois Environmental Justice Community (EJC) and a federally designated Energy Community, a combination that makes this project a particularly powerful example of equitable energy development. Illinois designates EJCs as areas where residents face a disproportionate burden of environmental harm, typically due to a legacy of heavy industrial activity, air and water pollution, and underinvestment in infrastructure. The Illinois Shines program prioritizes such areas, aiming to expand access to clean energy and associated economic benefits.

In addition to delivering affordable energy, the project creates local jobs during construction and maintenance, strengthens Illinois' electric grid through reliable distributed generation, and earns a Rooftop Adder under Illinois Shines, an incentive for utilizing existing rooftop space instead of undeveloped land.

Summit Ridge Energy is a market leader in Illinois' solar industry, with more than 553 MW of community solar projects across the state and over 3 GW nationwide — both operating and in development.

This project represents the latest milestone in a decade-long partnership between LBA and Black Bear Energy that began in 2015. Over the past ten years, the teams have collaborated on a broad portfolio of community solar projects, including 17.5 MW across four Maryland industrial properties owned by LBA, with the solar systems developed, owned, and operated by Summit Ridge Energy under the Maryland Community Solar Program. The program provides locally generated energy at reduced rates to Maryland residents under the Maryland Community Solar Program. Additionally, LBA recently energized two Illinois properties totaling 5.5 MW of community solar, including the 1.62 MW Melrose Park facility.

Attended by local officials and representatives from Summit Ridge Energy, LBA, Black Bear Energy, and ComEd, the ribbon-cutting ceremony highlighted the companies' shared investment in the Illinois economy and the energy savings these projects deliver to residents.

Michelle German, Vice President of Portfolio Operations & Sustainability at LBA, commented, "How we own and operate our assets reflects our responsibility as long-term owners and the value we strive to create in every community where we do business is approached with thoughtful, long-term planning. By hosting community solar on our industrial rooftops, we're expanding local energy access to LMI households and supporting job creation in the surrounding community. This is not part of a standalone effort, but part of how we approach ownership and operations every day.”

Echoing these sentiments, Victoria Stulgis, President of Black Bear Energy, emphasized the value of long-term collaboration, stating, "Projects like this happen with trust built over years of honest, hard work together. LBA has been one of our most valued partners for a decade; they bring the vision, the portfolio, and the commitment, and they treat Black Bear as a true extension of their team. That kind of relationship is rare, and it's what allows us to move quickly and confidently on complex projects like this. Watching 1.62 MW come online in Melrose Park, delivering real savings to real families, is exactly why we do this work.”

"Illinois has become one of the most exciting community solar markets in the country,” said Brent Buchberger, VP of Project Development at Summit Ridge Energy. “The Illinois Shines program is working – bringing affordable, locally generated energy to communities that have historically shouldered the burden of pollution without sharing in solar’s benefits. With LBA and Black Bear Energy as partners who share our long-term commitment, this rooftop project in an Environmental Justice Community is a strong example of what's possible. We're proud to see it energized and look forward to many more.”

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About Summit Ridge Energy

Summit Ridge Energy is the nation’s leading commercial solar company, developing, owning, and operating distributed energy and battery energy storage systems that deliver locally generated power through a more resilient and secure electric grid. By combining financial innovation with industry-leading execution, Summit Ridge has become one of the fastest-growing energy companies in America, with more than 3 GW of solar and energy storage projects operating and in development nationwide.

Since launching in 2017, Summit Ridge has raised over $6 billion in project capital to finance more than 250 facilities, delivering energy savings to 60,000+ homes and businesses while supporting American jobs, strengthening local economies, and advancing our nation’s energy independence.

Learn more at srenergy.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About LBA

LBA Logistics is a full-service real estate investment and management company with a diverse portfolio of industrial properties across the United States and United Kingdom. LBA owns and operates a broad industrial portfolio that includes high-bay warehouse and distribution facilities, light manufacturing buildings, food and beverage logistics facilities. and multi-tenant industrial business parks.

About Black Bear Energy

A Legence Company (Nasdaq: LGN), Black Bear Energy is a technology-enabled, commercial buyer’s representative specializing in onsite renewable energy and cleantech services. In the past ten years, Black Bear has helped its clients bid out over 2,000 clean technology projects in more than 20 states through its data-driven process. For more information about Black Bear Energy, visit BlackBearEnergy.com.

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