JIREH Workforce Solutions and Summit Ridge Energy Announce Partnership and Grand Opening of Clean Energy Training Center

Chicago, IL, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JIREH Workforce Solutions and Summit Ridge Energy are proud to announce a strategic partnership to expand access to clean energy careers and celebrate the grand opening of JIREH’s workforce training center on Adams Street in Chicago.

This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building equitable career pathways in the clean energy sector, with a focus on training and placing individuals from underserved communities into high-quality, sustainable careers.

JIREH Workforce Solutions provides workforce training and educational programming designed to equip participants with the skills needed for careers in clean energy, including solar design, construction, and maintenance. The organization serves veterans, returning citizens, and young adults, preparing them for long-term success through hands-on training and industry-recognized credentials.

This initiative is supported by grant funding through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity under the Future Energy Jobs Act, along with philanthropic support from the Mark Raeder Forever Foundation, reinforcing the importance of investing in workforce development and expanding access to careers in the clean energy economy.

Summit Ridge Energy, a leading solar energy developer, is a committed partner dedicated to advancing JIREH’s mission. This support helps strengthen training delivery, expand program capacity, and create direct connections to employment opportunities within the fast-growing energy industry.

“Opening this training center is about more than jobs — it’s about restoring dignity and creating real economic mobility for people who have been locked out of opportunity for too long,” said Kynnée Wallace, Executive Director of JIREH Workforce Solutions. “Partnering with Summit Ridge Energy allows us to deliver the kind of hands-on, industry-connected training that changes the trajectory of people’s lives. This is what equitable workforce development looks like in practice.”

“I've known Rob and Kynnée Wallace, who founded JIREH, for many years. Their integrity and dedication to creating lasting opportunities for people who deserve a real shot at a career in one of the fastest-growing industries in the country are unmatched," said Steve Raeder, CEO of Summit Ridge Energy. "We are proud to stand behind their work and help bring this vision to life."

The training center will serve as a hub for instruction, hands-on lab experience, and community engagement, providing participants with both technical training and the wraparound support needed to successfully transition into the workforce.

The grand opening event features a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the morning, followed by an evening reception, bringing together community leaders, industry partners, employers, and supporters to celebrate this milestone and the future of clean energy workforce development in Chicago.

This partnership between JIREH Workforce Solutions and Summit Ridge Energy represents a meaningful step toward closing workforce gaps in the clean energy sector while creating real economic opportunities for individuals and communities across the region.

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About JIREH Workforce Solutions

JIREH Workforce Solutions is a workforce development organization dedicated to training people for careers that build a better planet. Founded in 2025, JIREH equips individuals, particularly those from underserved and underrepresented communities, with in demand skills across clean energy, construction trades, and emerging industries through hands on technical training, job placement, and comprehensive support services.

Guided by a vision of bridging divides through workforce excellence that transforms lives and industries, JIREH delivers innovative, community centered solutions that create lasting economic impact. The organization combines industry aligned training, employer partnerships, and wraparound support to ensure participants are prepared not only for immediate employment, but for long term career growth and advancement.

Rooted in values of empowerment, community, excellence, faith, innovation, transformation, and connection, JIREH Workforce Solutions is committed to strengthening the workforce ecosystem, expanding access to opportunity, and helping individuals move from potential to purpose.

About Summit Ridge Energy

Summit Ridge Energy is the nation’s leading commercial solar company, developing, owning, and operating distributed energy and battery energy storage systems that deliver locally generated power through a more resilient and secure electric grid. By combining financial innovation with industry-leading execution, Summit Ridge has become one of the fastest-growing energy companies in America, with more than 2 GW of solar and energy storage projects operating and in development nationwide.

Since launching in 2017, Summit Ridge has raised over $6 billion in project capital to finance more than 250 facilities, delivering energy savings to 60,000+ homes and businesses while supporting American jobs, strengthening local economies, and advancing our nation’s energy independence.

Learn more at srenergy.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

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