Keynes Welcomes TJ Hunter as Chief Marketing Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keynes , the leading performance advertising partner for CTV, announced today the appointment of TJ Hunter as Chief Marketing Officer. TJ will lead global marketing strategy, brand positioning, and demand generation as Keynes continues to innovate and scale its footprint across the CTV advertising market.

TJ brings more than a decade of experience building and scaling marketing organizations across ad tech, SaaS, and media. Most recently, he served as VP of Global Revenue Marketing at Showpad, where he led international revenue marketing initiatives across North America and EMEA. Prior to Showpad, TJ held senior leadership roles at Shaw + Scott and Rosetta Stone.

“TJ joins Keynes at an inflection point,” said Dan Larkman, Founder and CEO of Keynes. “As CTV increasingly operates a true performance channel, we need a marketing leader who understands both brand and revenue accountability. He knows how to align marketing with business outcomes, and that mindset fits perfectly with how we operate.”

At Keynes, TJ will oversee brand, content, communications, and revenue marketing, amplifying the company’s leadership in measurable, performance-driven CTV. He will also support the continued expansion of Media Meets, the company’s growing industry event series, and help shape the broader narrative around transparency and accountability in streaming.

“I began my career in IT, supporting network and database infrastructure where connectivity is everything,” Hunter said. “I’m proud to be joining a company that combines technical precision with real client partnership. The team at Keynes has proven that CTV can be held to performance standards while still delivering premium brand experiences. I’m here to tell that story at scale, and to build a marketing engine that reflects the company’s ambition and values.”

