Bond Expands Adoption within Financial Services Industry with Addition of Another European Fintech Customer

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Our Bond, Inc. (“Bond”) (NASDAQ: OBAI), creator of the world’s first AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform adopted by leading multinational companies, today announced a new customer in the financial technology (fintech) sector.

Professionals working in the financial services industry increasingly operate in environments involving confidential information, substantial financial responsibility, and heightened public visibility, which can expose them to targeted threats, such as kidnapping. As a result, these companies and other tech firms are placing greater emphasis on proactive approaches to protecting employees and mitigating personal security risks. Bond’s platform is designed to address these and other personal security risks.

The new customer further demonstrates Bond’s ability to serve organizations across multiple industries and operating environments—from large multinational corporations to specialized financial and professional services firms seeking modern security solutions for employees operating in high-trust roles.

Adoption Growing Among Technology Companies Globally

While many of Bond’s deployments involve large global enterprises seeking to protect broad employee populations, the Company is also seeing growing adoption among technology companies and even startups whose employees frequently operate in roles involving sensitive information, financial responsibility, or public visibility and therefore face heightened personal security risks.

This growth is not limited to companies based in the United States. Increasing numbers of technology companies in Europe and other international markets are adopting Bond’s platform in their native languages through Bond’s global network of 24/7 Personal Security Agents.

“We are seeing adoption across a wide spectrum of organizations—from some of the world’s largest companies to specialized firms where professionals recognize that the nature of their work may create elevated personal security considerations,” said Doron Kempel, Bond’s Founder and CEO. “Corporate security professionals across sectors, company sizes, and geographies are quick to understand the distinction of Bond’s AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. Every such corporate deal brings Bond closer to a tipping point where we believe our solution will become the standard of security for employees of all kinds.”

Creating a New Category: Preventative Personal Security

Historically, meaningful personal security protection has largely been reserved for heads of state, celebrities, and senior corporate executives due to the high cost and operational complexity of traditional executive protection services.

Bond created a new technology and operating model designed to make preventative personal security accessible to a much broader population. The platform combines artificial intelligence, trained security professionals, and global operational capabilities to detect potential risks, check on user safety, guide individuals through emerging situations, deter threats, and coordinate emergency response resources when necessary.

Unlike traditional security solutions that rely heavily on visible physical protection such as bodyguards, Bond’s platform is designed to integrate seamlessly into daily life.

“Most people are not going to live their lives surrounded by security personnel,” Kempel added. “You’re not going to send your children to school with a bodyguard. Bond is the only solution that provides meaningful preventative protection in a way that fits naturally into everyday life.”

Bond believes that as awareness of personal security risks continues to grow globally, preventative personal security solutions will become increasingly common in the corporate and consumer markets, and Bond is uniquely positioned to become the de facto standard in both.

Expanding Market Opportunity

Bond believes its preventative personal security platform addresses a large and growing global market. Organizations across industries are increasingly focused on employee safety, duty-of-care obligations, and risk mitigation, while professionals operating in high-visibility or high-value sectors seek security solutions that do not disrupt their daily lives.

“Bond addresses a crucial human need that is experienced by people everywhere,” Kempel continued. “We’ve developed a revolutionary technology and operating platform that is proven to save and protect lives, is adopted by the largest and most sophisticated companies in the world, is massively scalable, and is offered in 28 countries across languages, legal frameworks, first responder organizations, and indigenous risk profiles. We’re not running into direct competition and we strongly believe that any potential competitor would require at least 3 years of development and over $100M of investment if they were to attempt ‘catching up’ with where Bond was, even two years ago.”

“I strongly believe that Bond is well positioned to become one of the most impactful companies in the world in terms of protecting people’s lives and well-being, as well as our own financial success,” he concluded.

The Company continues to engage in discussions with organizations across multiple sectors, including financial services and professional advisory industries, regarding both new deployments and expanded coverage for existing customers.

About Bond

Bond is an international company headquartered in New York City — with command centers around the world — that is redefining personal security through its AI-powered Preventative Personal Security platform. The company has invested more than $100 million to date in its technology, operations, and global expansion.

Bond is trusted by leading corporations, cities, and universities, and has already supported more than 1.4 million security service requests, including over 10,000 emergencies and life-saving interventions. Bond operates in 28 countries and growing, positioning itself as a new global standard for personal security and peace of mind. Additional information about the Company is available at: www.ourbond.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Registration Statement on Form S-1, under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, or any updates discussed under the caption “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC, copies of which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. TG-17, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise that occur after the date of this release, except as required by law.

