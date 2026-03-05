Buchanan Technologies Unveils TriageGPT, an AI-Powered Intelligent Alert Management Capability

GRAPEVINE, Texas, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buchanan Technologies, a leading full-stack managed IT services provider, introduces TriageGPT, a new artificial intelligence-driven tool that redefines the way IT alerts are processed, prioritized, and managed across customer environments.

With sophisticated monitoring tools underpinning the modern enterprise, alerts on systems are increasing exponentially, frequently making noise that delays responses and producing alert fatigue. TriageGPT addresses this problem by intelligently processing system information and triaging incoming system alerts before it reaches human teams.

Developed with advanced artificial intelligence technologies, TriageGPT processes system alerts within seconds to comprehend their context, determine their level of significance, and route them to the concerned support groups at Buchanan Technologies’ service operations center. The feature also has the intelligence to recognize system issues that may have been resolved on their own, for example, a power outage or a network disruption. This prevents unnecessary escalations while ensuring that truly critical incidents receive immediate attention.

With TriageGPT’s help, Buchanan Technologies will now filter out false alarms and process only the most important system information to provide faster response times, improved situational awareness, and accurate handling of system incidents for its customers. The feature also provides valuable recommendations for system resolution for its technical teams to resolve issues efficiently with relevant insights collected from customer specific knowledge and trusted internet sources.

“TriageGPT represents a significant step forward in how we leverage artificial intelligence to elevate our service delivery,” said Sean Kirby, Chief Technology Officer of Buchanan Technologies. “This is not just about automation; it’s about utilizing AI to better understand what’s happening in our customers’ environments so we can respond faster, more intelligently, and with greater precision. TriageGPT is one of the first phases of a broader AI strategy that will continue to evolve across both internal operations and customer-facing capabilities.”

Introducing TriageGPT demonstrates Buchanan’s continuing dedication to innovation and its focus on transformative technologies that enhance the quality of service and the efficiency of operations.

“Our goal is to consistently raise the bar for managed services,” said Stephen Sweett, Chief Operating Officer, Buchanan Technologies. “With TriageGPT, we’re empowering our teams with smarter tools that allow them to focus on higher-value problem solving while improving the speed and quality of outcomes for our customers. This is a clear example of how Buchanan is staying ahead of industry trends and redefining what great service looks like in an AI-driven world.”

TriageGPT is now part of Buchanan Technologies’ managed services operations and actively serves clients as part of the company’s digital innovation roadmap.