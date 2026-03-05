Torreon Group Initiates Full-Scale Production at Santa Rita Villas: 24-Unit First Phase Targets $7.6 Million in Gross Revenue

SAHUARITA, Ariz., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Torreon Group, Inc. (OTCID: NXTN) today announced that ABOA Development has commenced full-scale production construction at its Santa Rita Villas townhome development in Sahuarita, Arizona, marking a critical transition from prototype validation to volume manufacturing of residential units across 46 build-ready lots.

Following the successful $1.65 million sale of five prototype townhomes under a master contract for 51 total units, the company has mobilized engineering, excavation, and construction resources to begin the first production phase of 24 townhomes on Pendlebury Avenue, representing approximately $7.6 million in projected gross revenue.

"The prototype phase proved market demand and validated our construction efficiency. Now we're executing at scale," said Garrett Reincke, President of Torreon Group. "Moving 24 units into simultaneous production demonstrates our ability to capitalize on the strong buyer interest we've secured, while the 46-lot infrastructure positions us for sustained construction momentum throughout 2026."

Production Infrastructure Mobilized

ABOA Development has assembled a complete production team of established Southern Arizona contractors:

Engineering and site preparation: Meridian Surveying and Development, Inc., a Tucson-based multi-disciplinary firm, is completing lot elevation staking and four-point surveys for the first 24 build pads.

Excavation and grading: R.W. Strunk Excavating, Inc. has equipment on-site performing AB material placement and dirt compaction to finished lot elevations.

General contracting: Innovative Concepts, a Tucson-based residential and commercial contractor with 38 years of experience, will be filed as general contractor with the Town of Sahuarita.

The company is completing required community development standards including recreational facilities, landscaping, and signage to enable permit requests. The approval package will be submitted next week, with initial building permits requested for the first ten units (Lots 84-88 and 103-107) on Pendlebury Avenue, representing $3.16 million in gross revenue from the initial construction wave.

Strategic Significance

The Santa Rita Villas production launch represents Torreon's largest single revenue opportunity within its real estate development division, demonstrating the company's ability to move from concept validation to industrial-scale execution. With prototype units already under contract and site infrastructure complete, the development is positioned to generate substantial revenue recognition as construction progresses through 2026.

This milestone follows Torreon's recent expansion into premium spirits through Tombstone Distillery and the establishment of ABOA Real Estate's income property division, showcasing simultaneous execution across multiple business lines within the company's incubator model.

For more information, visit www.torreongroupinc.com or review the company's filings at www.otcmarkets.com/stock/NXTN.

About Torreon Group, Inc.

Torreon Group, Inc. (OTCID: NXTN) is an incubator company dedicated to creating value through acquisitions in real estate, premium spirits, mining, and other commercial sectors, with operations in the U.S. and Mexico. The company's mission is to identify, acquire, and incubate commercially viable ventures, with the intent to spin off divisions after reaching maturity.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements based on current facts and historical information. Projected revenues are based on contracted sale prices and do not represent guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially due to construction timelines, permit approvals, market conditions, and other factors detailed in the company's OTC filings. This is not an offer to buy or sell securities.

Contact:

John Hayden, CEO

jhayden@torreongrp.com

520-254-0090