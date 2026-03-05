Sirion Appoints Pat McBrearty as Global Head of Alliances to Accelerate Agentic AI-Powered CLM Growth

LEHI, Utah, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sirion today announced the appointment of Pat McBrearty as Executive Vice President, Global Head of Alliances, reinforcing its commitment to scaling AI-native, agentic Contract Lifecycle Management globally.

Reporting to Chief Revenue Officer Puneet Bhakri, Pat will spearhead Sirion’s global alliances and partner ecosystem strategy. As enterprises move from static contract repositories to intelligent, workflow-driven contracting, a strong partner ecosystem will become critical to delivering integrated value across legal, procurement, finance, and business teams.



In this role, Pat will expand Sirion’s international footprint of consulting firms, systems integrators, independent software vendors and cloud providers making it seamless for enterprise customers to adopt Sirion’s agentic CLM platform.



“Sirion is redefining how enterprises manage contracts in the age of AI,” said Puneet Bhakri, Chief Revenue Officer at Sirion. “Pat’s proven ability to architect and scale world-class partner ecosystems will be pivotal as we expand our agentic CLM platform globally and deepen the value we deliver to customers.”

Pat brings more than 20 years of experience building and scaling high-impact B2B SaaS businesses and leading enterprise go-to-market engines. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from UCLA and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and is based in Austin, Texas.

Earlier in his career, Pat worked in strategy consulting at Bain & Company and aerospace engineering at Raytheon, combining technical rigor with commercial execution. He has held leadership roles at Allvue Systems, Gainsight, WorkBoard, and Medallia, where he built global partner programs, scaled partner-led revenue motions, and expanded partner delivery.

On his new role, Pat McBrearty, EVP, and Global Head of Alliances at Sirion said, “Sirion’s leadership in CLM and its AI-native vision present a tremendous opportunity for customers to rethink how contracting drives business value. I’m excited to join the team and expand a partner ecosystem that helps organizations implement faster, integrate seamlessly, and realize measurable outcomes sooner.”

By infusing AI into every step in the contracting process, Sirion is enabling businesses to work with contracts with operate with greater speed, clarity, and confidence.

To learn more, visit www.sirion.ai

About Sirion

Sirion is a leading AI-native contract lifecycle management platform that helps enterprises store, create, and manage contracts with greater intelligence and control. By combining a conversational interface with specialized AI agents, Sirion enables organizations to manage contractual risk, improve compliance, and gain deeper insight across millions of contracts. Sirion supports more than seven million contracts across over 100 languages for many of the world’s largest enterprises.

For more information, visit www.sirion.ai.

Media Contact:

Bodhi Thakur

Head of Brand and Comms

bodhi.thakur@sirionlabs.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7de240ad-31fe-404d-a476-fa2b72fcc265