New Data from Nonprofit MMI Shows Rural Households Feel the Financial Squeeze

STAFFORD, Texas, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New data from nonprofit Money Management International (MMI) shows that financial distress among rural households seeking credit counseling closely mirrors and in some areas exceeds challenges faced in urban markets.

Based on aggregated data from more than 100,000 households counseled nationwide in 2025, nearly one in five of MMI clients resides in a rural community. The findings reflect individuals and families who proactively sought financial counseling and may represent households experiencing elevated levels of financial stress.

Key Findings from MMI’s 2025 Client Data

19% of all clients served in 2025 live in rural communities , as defined by the U.S. Census geographic classifications.





, as defined by the U.S. Census geographic classifications. Rural households seeking credit counseling carry an average of $31,000 in unsecured debt , including credit cards and personal loans. This level is comparable to debt levels among urban clients.





, including credit cards and personal loans. This level is comparable to debt levels among urban clients. Homeownership rates are higher among rural clients at 56% , compared to urban clients, where renters represent 70% of households seeking counseling.





, compared to urban clients, where renters represent 70% of households seeking counseling. Credit access remains a significant barrier. 58% of rural renters served by MMI have subprime credit scores below 619, compared to 53% of urban renters.





58% of rural renters served by MMI have subprime credit scores below 619, compared to 53% of urban renters. Rural clients report an average gross monthly income of $4,200. After accounting for essential living expenses and debt obligations, they face an average monthly budget shortfall of $215.





“These findings challenge the perception that financial strain is primarily an urban issue,” said Helene Raynaud, Senior Vice President of Business Development at MMI. “Rural families seeking assistance are carrying similar debt burdens while navigating tighter credit conditions and fewer local support resources. Even among working households, limited financial margin can quickly become persistent instability.”

Financial Pressure Extends Beyond Major Metro Areas

While rural communities are often associated with lower housing costs, broader housing and economic trends indicate that affordability pressures have intensified in many nonmetro areas. In recent years, some rural regions have experienced population growth driven by migration, alongside aging demographics, workforce constraints, and constrained housing supply.

Even where home prices remain below those in major cities, lower median incomes, aging housing stock, rising insurance premiums, utility costs, and transportation expenses can limit financial flexibility. For households already managing unsecured debt, small increases in essential costs can widen budget gaps.

Research from the Financial Health Network reinforces these findings, showing rural Americans are significantly less likely to be financially healthy than their urban counterparts, with higher rates of bill payment struggles, difficulty absorbing financial shocks, and greater reliance on high-cost financial products.

"Rural Americans face a compounding set of financial challenges that are too often invisible in national conversations about economic opportunity," said Andrew Warren, Manager, Research & Policy, Financial Health Network. "Addressing the financial health gap in rural communities requires both targeted policy solutions and accessible, trusted services that meet people where they are."

Limited Access to Local Support Services

Rural households may also face structural challenges when seeking financial guidance. National research has shown that rural communities tend to have fewer nonprofit organizations and financial service providers per capita than urban areas. Transportation barriers, limited branch banking presence, and fewer housing counselors can delay access to assistance, often until financial stress becomes more severe.

As federal and state investments in broadband, housing, healthcare, and community development continue to expand, ensuring households can successfully access and navigate available programs will be critical to strengthening long-term rural economic resilience.

Help Is Available Regardless of Geography

MMI provides free, confidential financial counseling, housing guidance, and debt solutions nationwide. Services are delivered online and by phone, enabling households in rural and urban communities alike to access certified counselors regardless of location.

Additional data insights are available through the MMI Consumer Distress Dashboard.

Methodology

The findings are based on aggregated 2025 intake data from 100,000+ households counseled by MMI. Data reflect self-reported financial information provided during counseling intake and are representative of individuals seeking assistance, not the general U.S. population.

About MMI

For over 65 years, Money Management International (MMI) has been at the forefront of financial health solutions, helping individuals and families break free from debt and build a secure financial future. As a trusted nonprofit leader, MMI is dedicated to transforming how Americans navigate financial challenges by providing expert guidance, innovative programs, and culturally relevant financial education. Recognized by major financial institutions and media outlets, MMI’s award-winning services support long-term financial stability and success. Learn more at MoneyManagement.org.

For reporters looking to interview real people who have overcome debt, MMI supports a network of more than 500 peer advocates in all 50 states who have volunteered to share their experiences with the media in the hopes of inspiring others faced with financial challenges. Collectively, these advocates have paid off more than $22 million in debt and now serve as MMI ambassadors. Their stories are featured on MMI’s podcast, Long Story $hort.

Media Contacts

Thomas Nitzsche

Money Management International

VP of Public Relations

404.490.2227

Thomas.Nitzsche@MoneyManagement.org

Catherine New

Financial Health Network

Director of Content & Communications

312.881.5856 x831

cnew@financialhealthnetwork.org