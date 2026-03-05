ANEUVO Secures Series C Funding to Strengthen ExaStim® Regulatory Readiness and Global Operational Scale

Los Angeles, CA, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANEUVO, a medical technology company advancing non-invasive neuromodulation for people living with spinal cord injury, today announced the closing of a Series C funding round of $22M led by Catcher Technology Co., Ltd., with participation from additional new investors. The financing provides additional capital to support the company’s next phase of growth.

Funding Round Overview

The Series C financing marks an important step in ANEUVO’s continued development, providing capital to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities, quality systems, and regulatory initiatives. The investment supports the company’s expansion in approved markets while advancing its long-term commercial and operational infrastructure.

Use of Proceeds

Proceeds from the Series C funding will be used to:

Execute commercial launch in approved markets and sales expansion

Scale manufacturing and quality systems to meet global demand

Advance U.S regulatory activities for ExaStim

Continue clinical and real-world evidence generation to drive market adoption

About the ExaStim® Stimulation System

The ExaStim Stimulation System delivers personalized spinal cord stimulation, non-invasively, designed to support functional neurorehabilitation for patients with paralysis due to spinal cord injury. ExaStim is a portable neurostimulation device that sends pulses of electricity to a 16-channel multi-electrode array to stimulate nerves along the spinal cord and dorsal roots. The system is controlled via proprietary programming software on a mobile digital device. The ExaStim Stimulation System is CE marked for use in the European Union and is an investigational device, limited by Federal (US) law for investigational use in the United States.

“This financing strengthens the operational and regulatory foundation required to responsibly scale ExaStim,” said Yi-Kai Lo, CEO and Co-Founder of ANEUVO. “We are focused on disciplined execution — building manufacturing readiness, advancing regulatory initiatives, and expanding access in approved markets in a measured and sustainable manner.”

“We are pleased to support ANEUVO at this important stage of its development,” said Catcher Technology Co., Ltd. “The company has demonstrated meaningful progress in advancing its non-invasive neuromodulation platform and has built a strong technical and operational foundation. We believe its disciplined approach to regulatory and commercial execution positions it well to scale operations and expand commercial activities in approved markets. We look forward to supporting the leadership team as they advance their regulatory and manufacturing roadmap.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding ANEUVO’s plans and expectations for product development, regulatory readiness and potential regulatory milestones, manufacturing scale-up and quality initiatives, commercialization and market preparation activities, and clinical and evidence-generation efforts. These forward-looking statements are based on ANEUVO’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, regulatory review and outcomes; the timing and results of product development, testing, and validation activities; the ability to scale manufacturing and maintain quality systems; market acceptance and adoption; the availability of resources and partners; potential intellectual property disputes or litigation; competitive developments; and other risks inherent in the development and commercialization of medical technologies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and ANEUVO undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About ANEUVO

ANEUVO is developing revolutionary bioelectronic medicine to help restore functional independence, improve quality of life, and create a healthier and more equitable world for people living with disabling diseases and conditions. Leveraging the company’s advanced biotechnology platform and deep expertise, ANEUVO is tackling critical healthcare challenges to deliver meaningful solutions to underserved patients in need. For more information, visit www.aneuvo.com.

Attachment