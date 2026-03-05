Air Canada’s Fleet Transformation Takes Flight as 737 MAX Aircraft Begin Air Canada Rouge Service

First Air Canada Rouge 737 MAX aircraft featuring personal seatback entertainment, Fast, Free Wi-Fi and reclining seats, is now in service

Air Canada Rouge’s new Vancouver crew base opens today, growing leisure travel options from Western Canada

45 Boeing 737 MAX are expected to transition to Rouge by the end of 2026, supporting Air Canada cabin upgrades across North America





MONTRÉAL, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada today announced the first of its updated Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft has entered service at Air Canada Rouge, introducing the industry’s best leisure carrier experience. This marks the latest milestone in Rouge’s comprehensive cabin renewal program, focused on delivering a more comfortable, connected, and consistent onboard experience.

This fleet transition will allow most customers flying Rouge leisure and sun routes across North America and the Caribbean to enjoy upgraded interiors, including personal seatback entertainment, reclining seats and complimentary Fast, Free Wi-Fi sponsored by Bell.

“When customers step onto our aircraft, they should instantly feel a sense of comfort, care, and pride,” said Mark Nasr, Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer at Air Canada. “Supported by award-winning service from co-workers across the company, this renewal program is about delivering that feeling consistently, across every flight. Every update is designed with our customers in mind, as we introduce an entirely new Air Canada Rouge product with cutting-edge in-flight entertainment, Fast, Free Wi-Fi, and seats that recline for all customers.”

To support this leisure-focused growth, Air Canada has opened a new Rouge crew base in Vancouver, coinciding with the entry into service of the first Rouge Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. This investment directly supports more sun and leisure flying from Western Canada, such as the recently announced return of winter service from Calgary to Cancun and Puerto Vallarta.



Bringing More Comfort to Air Canada Rouge

Customers flying Rouge will enjoy free wine, beer – including non-alcoholic beer - and Canadian-made premium snacks on all North American and Caribbean flights. The in-flight menus showcase beloved Canadian brands, for an elevated in-flight experience tailored to a range of tastes, including Canadian favourites like MadeGood Morning Bars (on flights before 10 a.m.), TWIGZ pretzels, and Leclerc Célébration cookies.

Improvements to the Rouge fleet focus on what matters most to customers on shorter trips: an upgraded cabin, improved technology, and small details to make the journey easier and more comfortable. The cabins are configured to give customers a choice of 12 Business Class seats, 18 Preferred seats offering extra space, and 147 Standard Economy seats.

Modernizing the North American Fleet



The transformation extends across the entire network. Air Canada’s Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft, currently operated by Rouge, will be retrofitted to Air Canada’s latest design standard, as the airline also prepares for the introduction of new, longer-range Airbus A321XLR aircraft. Upgrades to the customer experience also extend to regional travel, with Air Canada Express aircraft operated by Jazz to be fitted with new cabins and next generation Fast, Free Wi-Fi.

Upcoming Additions to the Fleet

As part of its ongoing fleet modernization program, Air Canada recently announced an order for eight Airbus A350-1000s. This is in addition to the 14 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners expected to start entering service later this year. Air Canada is also set to welcome in the coming months the first of its 30 Airbus A321XLRs, while continuing to take deliveries of the Canadian-built Airbus A220, with 23 aircraft remaining on its firm order of 65.

These aircraft will enter service with Air Canada’s next generation cabin design and standards, including improved connectivity and in-flight entertainment offerings.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country’s flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada’s Aeroplan program is Canada’s premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world’s largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada’s passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada’s climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada’s TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC) in Canada and the OTCQX (ACDVF) in the US.

Contacts: media@aircanada.ca

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Read our annual report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements may involve, but are not limited to, comments relating to guidance, strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions. Forward-looking statements are identified using terms and phrases such as "preliminary"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "could"; "estimate"; "expect"; "intend"; "may"; "plan"; "predict"; "project"; "will"; "would"; and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions.

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are based on assumptions including those described herein and are subject to important risks and uncertainties, which are amplified in the current environment. Forward-looking statements cannot be relied upon due to, among other things, changing external events and general uncertainties of the business of Air Canada. Actual results may differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including those discussed below. Factors that may cause results to differ materially from results indicated in forward-looking statements include economic conditions, statements or actions by governments and uncertainty relating to the imposition of (or threats to impose) tariffs on Canadian exports or imports and their resulting impacts on the Canadian, North American and global economies and travel demand, geopolitical conditions such as the military conflicts in the Middle East and between Russia and Ukraine, Air Canada’s ability to successfully achieve or sustain positive net profitability, industry and market conditions and the demand environment, competition, Air Canada’s dependence on technology, cybersecurity risks, interruptions of service, climate change and environmental factors (including weather systems and other natural phenomena and factors arising from anthropogenic sources), Air Canada’s dependence on key suppliers (including government agencies and other stakeholders supporting airport and airline operations), employee and labour relations and costs, Air Canada’s ability to successfully implement appropriate strategic and other important initiatives (including Air Canada’s ability to manage operating costs), energy prices, Air Canada’s ability to pay its indebtedness and maintain or increase liquidity, Air Canada’s dependence on regional and other carriers, Air Canada’s ability to attract and retain required personnel, epidemic diseases, changes in laws, regulatory developments or proceedings, terrorist acts, war, Air Canada’s ability to successfully operate its loyalty program, casualty losses, Air Canada’s dependence on Star Alliance® and joint ventures, Air Canada’s ability to preserve and grow its brand, pending and future litigation and actions by third parties, currency exchange fluctuations, limitations due to restrictive covenants, insurance issues and costs, and pension plan obligations as well as the factors identified in Air Canada’s public disclosure file available at www.sedarplus.ca and, in particular, those identified in section 18 “Risk Factors” of Air Canada’s 2024 MD&A and in section 14 “Risk Factors” of Air Canada’s Third Quarter 2025 MD&A.

Air Canada has and continues to establish targets, make commitments and assess the impact regarding climate change, and related initiatives, plans and proposals that Air Canada and other stakeholders (including government, regulatory and other bodies) are pursuing in relation to climate change and carbon emissions. The achievement of our commitments and targets depends on many factors, including the combined actions of governments, industry, suppliers and other stakeholders and actors, as well as the development and implementation of new technologies. In particular, our 2030 carbon emission-related targets and our related 2050 aspiration are ambitious and heavily dependent on new technologies, renewable energies and the availability of a sufficient supply of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), which continues to present serious challenges. In addition, Air Canada has incurred, and expects to continue to incur, costs to achieve its goal of net-zero carbon emissions and to comply with environmental sustainability legislation and regulation and other standards and accords. The precise nature of future binding or non-binding legislation, regulation, standards and accords, on which local and international stakeholders are increasingly focusing, cannot be predicted with any degree of certainty, nor can their financial, operational or other impact. There can be no assurance of the extent to which any of our climate goals will be achieved or that any future investments that we make in furtherance of achieving our climate goals will produce the expected results or meet increasing stakeholder environmental, social and governance expectations. Moreover, future events could lead Air Canada to prioritize other nearer-term interests over progressing toward our current climate goals based on business strategy, economic, regulatory and social factors, and potential pressure from investors, activist groups or other stakeholders. If we are unable to meet or properly report on our progress toward achieving our climate change goals and commitments, we could face adverse publicity and reactions from investors, customers, advocacy groups or other stakeholders, which could result in reputational harm or other adverse effects to Air Canada.

The forward-looking statements contained or incorporated by reference in this news release represent Air Canada's expectations as of the date of this news release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. However, Air Canada disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/834ae0d6-36a8-4b20-9919-38d52aff3ea9