fullthrottle.ai® Collaborates with Experian Automotive to Power Smarter Audience Creation With Unified First- and Third-Party Data

PHILADELPHIA, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FullThrottle Technologies, LLC, a pioneering innovator in first-party data activation and AdTech operating system, today announced a joint effort with Experian Automotive, to integrate Experian’s premium, curated in-market automotive audiences directly into the fullthrottle.ai® self-service platform for automotive dealers and marketers.

This collaboration brings together the power of first-party data ownership and third-party audience intelligence, giving marketers access to trusted, high-intent-to-buy consumer audiences they can activate, optimize, and measure in real time.

Auto marketers have long faced a fragmented landscape where audience targeting, identity resolution, and campaign execution live in disconnected systems. The collaboration between fullthrottle.ai® and Experian changes that dynamic by merging Experian’s expansive, privacy-safe audience data with fullthrottle.ai’s GenAI-powered, first-party data ecosystem to create a cohesive and more effective platform for auto marketers.

Through the integration, advertisers can now:

Seamlessly access Experian’s curated in-market audiences, including lifestyle, purchase intent, and behavioral segments, directly inside the fullthrottle.ai ® DSP.

DSP. Combine these audiences with verified first-party data captured through fullthrottle.ai’s proprietary identity and attribution technology.

Build, test, and activate campaigns in a self-service, closed-loop environment that connects audience insights to performance measurement.





“Auto marketers have been waiting for a way to bridge the gap between the consumer audiences they buy and the audiences they own,” said Amol Waishampayan, Co-Founder of fullthrottle.ai®. “By integrating Experian’s premium, curated audiences into our AI-powered platform, we’re delivering the first scalable way to unite both worlds — unlocking smarter targeting, stronger attribution, and sustainable growth.”

Experian’s verified consumer marketing data captures insights on more than 250 million U.S. individuals, drawing from thousands of behavioral, lifestyle, and purchase-intent signals. The integration within fullthrottle.ai’s DSP provides marketers with access to audiences that are both accurate and actionable, ensuring every campaign is grounded in real consumer intent.

“This joint effort demonstrates how Experian Automotive data can help marketers find the right consumer at the right time on the right channel and activate with confidence,” said Michael Kraut, Vice President, Data Advertising Solutions at Experian Automotive. “Together with fullthrottle.ai®, we’re enabling a more intelligent and privacy-first way for brands to understand and connect with consumers.”

As the industry moves beyond third-party cookies and legacy targeting models, this collaboration establishes a new standard for responsible, performance-driven audience marketing. fullthrottle.ai’s GenAI-powered engine helps auto marketers dynamically optimize campaigns, while Experian’s audiences, in combination with fullthrottle.ai’s access to first-party data ensures optimal reach, relevance, and results.

About fullthrottle.ai®

fullthrottle.ai® is the AdTech Easy Button for the mid-market, combining AI-powered identity resolution, omnichannel campaign automation, and outcome-based measurement into one seamless platform. With no reliance on cookies, the platform delivers 85%+ audience match rates and SafeMatch® attribution, paired with an intuitive platform interface. fullthrottle.ai® empowers agencies, media companies, brands, and publishers by transforming website visitors into addressable households and activating first-party audiences across channels like CTV, video, audio, display, and direct mail. Trusted by more than 6,000 businesses nationwide, fullthrottle.ai® helps marketers simplify AdTech and turn data into tangible growth. For more information, visit www.fullthrottle.ai.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realize their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. An FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 33 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.