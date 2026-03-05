HyOrc & Prio Bio Sign 10-Year Green Methanol Offtake Term Sheet for Porto Project

LISBON, Portugal, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) today announced the execution of an exclusive 10-year commercial term sheet with PRIO BIO, S.A. for the offtake of green methanol from HyOrc’s planned pilot production facility in Portugal.

The agreement covers up to approximately 2,800 tonnes per year of waste-based green methanol from HyOrc’s initial 8-tonnes-per-day module, targeted for commercial operation by the start of 2027. The Porto project represents the first deployment of HyOrc’s modular waste-to-methanol platform in Europe and is designed to supply certified renewable fuel into tightening maritime and industrial markets. For the expansion phase, HyOrc has already completed frontend engineering for an 80-tonnes-per-day green methanol production facility, also planned for Portugal.

In parallel, Bureau Veritas, and other such independent technology verification and quality assurance agencies, are conducting validation activities at HyOrc’s Tamil Nadu facility in India, including inspection of the Company’s existing RDF gasification unit which is to be shipped to Porto, as well as independent sampling and laboratory testing of HyOrc’s produced green methanol. The validation process is intended to support certification alignment, financing discussions, and progression of the definitive offtake documentation.





Lisa Carter, Chief Financial Officer of HyOrc, stated:

“The combination of structured offtake alignment and third-party validation significantly advances the Porto project toward financial close. Establishing long-term demand visibility while completing independent technical verification is critical as we move from pilot operations toward scalable commercial deployment.”

The Porto facility is designed as the first phase of a modular expansion strategy, enabling incremental capacity growth in line with contracted demand and regulatory momentum across European fuel markets. The term sheet outlines the principal commercial framework required for a definitive agreement, and except for customary provisions, it is non-binding and subject to completion of long-form documentation and customary conditions.

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR) develops and commercializes patented hydrogen-capable combustion and waste-to-fuel systems for the shipping, rail, and off-grid power sectors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under Sections 27A and 21E of the Securities Acts of 1933 and 1934. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Factors are described in Company filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

