1Kosmos Brings Step-Up Identity Verification to ServiceNow for Help Desk Recovery and Sensitive Change Requests

ISELIN, N.J., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Kosmos , a leader in unifying identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced 1Kosmos high-assurance identity verification for ServiceNow. Available in the ServiceNow Store , the integration embeds the 1Kosmos platform directly into ServiceNow workflows to help organizations secure IT help desk, account recovery, and other high-risk service interactions without disrupting existing operations.





IT help desks are a prime target for social engineering attacks, as adversaries increasingly exploit weak or manual identity checks during onboarding, password resets, and sensitive change requests. These attacks often lead to full account takeover, privileged access abuse, and downstream compromise. The 1Kosmos integration enables customers to verify a user’s identity at the point of risk, inside existing operational workflows.

As a ServiceNow Build Partner, 1Kosmos delivers identity verification natively within the ServiceNow AI Platform, allowing organizations to enforce strong identity checks without requiring agents to switch tools or slow response times. Verification can be initiated by an agent or automatically enforced as part of a workflow or incident, ensuring consistent protection across critical service desk use cases.

“Organizations shouldn’t have to choose between security and productivity at the service desk,” said Huzefa Olia, COO of 1Kosmos. “By embedding high-assurance identity verification directly into ServiceNow workflows, customers can stop social engineering threats at the point of attack while preserving the speed and efficiency their teams depend on.”

Run-time High-Assurance Identity Verification

By integrating high-assurance identity verification directly within the ServiceNow AI Platform, organizations can reduce reliance on easily compromised knowledge-based questions and one-time passcodes while giving service agents a faster, more reliable way to confirm user identity.

The 1Kosmos platform combines government-issued identity document verification, biometric authentication, and cryptographic validation into a unified experience that supports passwordless access and strong identity re-verification. After a one-time proofing, organizations can re-verify users at critical moments without re-enrollment or added friction, enabling consistent, privacy-preserving identity assurance across workforce and contractor interactions.

The integration supports identity verification across high-risk workflows, including:

Onboarding and contractor access : Proof of identity once, then grant passwordless access to ServiceNow and other enterprise applications



: Proof of identity once, then grant passwordless access to ServiceNow and other enterprise applications HR and finance requests: Verify identity before processing SSN changes, tax updates, or payroll-related actions



Verify identity before processing SSN changes, tax updates, or payroll-related actions Privileged change control : Step-up verification before approving access or configuration changes



: Step-up verification before approving access or configuration changes High-risk password resets: Require identity verification before agents reset workforce credentials

Availability

The 1Kosmos integration with ServiceNow is available immediately through the ServiceNow Store .

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers, and residents to securely engage with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification, and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users' personal information.

The company conducts millions of authentications daily for major banks, telecommunications providers, technology and service providers, healthcare organizations, and retailers worldwide. 1Kosmos has raised more than $72M in venture capital funding , and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

