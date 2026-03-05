Lotto.Com™ Celebrates End of Lucky For Life® Game with $25,000‑A‑Year Big Winner

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotto.com , the nation's first online lottery platform to digitally deliver draw games (including the brand new “Millionaire For Life”) and scratch tickets, is marking a memorable moment in Massachusetts with one of the final Lucky for Life winners ahead of the game’s conclusion this month. The Bay State winner scored $25,000 a year for life, totaling $500,000 over a minimum of 20 years. The win represents another life-changing moment made possible through Lotto.com’s digital-first experience.

The winner, who chose to go by the nickname “Fuego”, is from Essex County, Massachusetts, and says the moment still feels surreal, especially because she learned she won shortly after speaking with her brother about saving for a house; a conversation that instantly became more hopeful when she received the call from Lotto.com. She uses the platform when she doesn’t have time to visit a local retailer – a convenience that ultimately made this win possible.

As with all Lotto.com orders, Fuego’s winning ticket contributes to vital state-run programs in Massachusetts, including education, transportation, and community services, ensuring that every win gives back to local residents.

“As Lucky For Life comes to an end, it's especially meaningful to celebrate one of the game’s final winners,” said Thomas Metzger, CEO of Lotto.com. “Fuego’s story of using Lotto.com when she doesn’t have time to make it to the local shop, is a great example of how Lotto.com drives incremental omnichannel sales. With the launch of Millionaire For Life, we’re excited to begin a new era of life-changing prizes for our customers.”

Lucky for Life and Cash4Life held their final drawings on February 21, and their successor, Millionaire For Life , launched the very next day on February 22, offering players a fresh chance at lifelong prizes. The launch of Millionaire For Life marks a significant milestone for Lotto.com driving over 250% increased player participation compared to Cash4Life and Lucky For Life during the same period last year.

To commemorate the launch, Lotto.com is offering customers an exclusive discount for Millionaire For Life. Use code MFL to receive $3 off your Millionaire For Life order. (Service Fees Apply. New Customers Only. Not applicable in Arizona, Minnesota, Oregon, or Puerto Rico. Expires 12/31/26 11:59 pm EST) See Full Terms Here .

Lotto.com currently operates in 11 states including Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon, with plans to expand into more states soon.

For more information on Lotto.com, or to begin ordering official state lottery tickets “Winenever,” visit www.lotto.com .

ABOUT LOTTO.COM INC.

Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, Lotto.com is the first digital platform for ordering official state lottery draw and scratch games on both mobile and web based platforms. As a lottery courier enabling user participation in the U.S. State Lotteries, Lotto.com helps lotteries across the country contribute incremental funds to state-run programs across education, parks, emergency responders, veterans' health and other important services.

Lotto.com has over 4 million customers and has created 12 millionaires via state-run games, including the largest Lotto.com Scratch Tickets ticket win in history - $3 million to a customer in Colorado. In June 2023, Lotto.com introduced the Lotto.com Scratch Tickets, which are currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Massachusetts, Nebraska, Ohio, and Oregon. Lotto.com is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, and Oregon with plans to expand to additional states in the near future.

