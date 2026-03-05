Decusoft Named a 2026 Lighthouse Tech Award Winner for Best Comprehensive Total Rewards Solution

RAMSEY, N.J., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decusoft , a leading provider of compensation planning and management software, today announced it has been named a 2026 Lighthouse Tech Award Winner in the Total Rewards/Wellbeing: Best Comprehensive Solution category by Lighthouse Research & Advisory.

The Lighthouse Tech Awards, now in their seventh year, recognize HR technology companies delivering measurable impact across hiring, talent management, and workforce solutions. Winners are selected through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an independent panel of practitioners, consultants, and educators, assessing real-world innovation, proven results, and meaningful market differentiation.

Decusoft was recognized for its ability to address one of the most complex challenges HR and compensation teams face: managing compensation programs with the transparency, governance, and agility that modern organizations demand.

"Decusoft brings depth and flexibility to compensation management, an area where many organizations struggle with fragmentation and risk. Their solution reflects a clear grasp of the strategic and operational demands HR teams face when balancing transparency, governance, and agility." – Lighthouse Research & Advisory Awards Judging Panel

“Compensation management is one of the most complex and high-stakes processes organizations run each year. Many HR and compensation teams are still trying to manage salary, bonus, and equity programs across spreadsheets and disconnected systems, which creates risk, inefficiency, and limited visibility. We built the Compose platform as a purpose-built solution for compensation planning and management, bringing those processes into a single, configurable system that gives organizations the governance, transparency, and flexibility they need to manage compensation strategically at scale. This recognition from Lighthouse Research & Advisory reinforces the growing importance of modern compensation management technology,” stated Hank Boggio, Chief Commercial Officer at Decusoft

The 2026 Lighthouse Tech Awards were announced during a LinkedIn livestream event on March 4th. The awards program reaches more than 50,000 HR, talent, and learning professionals annually and is used by hundreds of employers to guide technology selection decisions.

About Decusoft

Decusoft delivers enterprise-grade compensation planning and management software that helps organizations streamline compensation processes, improve transparency, and support equitable pay decisions. The company’s Compose platform is used by organizations worldwide to manage salary, bonus, equity, and incentive programs with confidence and control.

About Lighthouse Research & Advisory

Lighthouse Research & Advisory is a human capital research and advisory firm whose work reaches more than 50,000 HR, talent, and learning professionals annually. The Lighthouse Tech Awards serve as a trusted, independent signal in the HR technology marketplace, helping employers identify solutions with proven results and meaningful differentiation. For more information, visit HRTechAwards.org .

