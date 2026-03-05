Diversified Energy TR-1

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
|ISIN
|US25520W1071
|Issuer Name
|Diversified Energy Company
|UK or Non-UK Issuer
|Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Name
|Barclays PLC
|City of registered office (if applicable)
|London
|Country of registered office (if applicable)
|United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
|Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
|City of registered office (if applicable)
|Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
|03-Mar-2026
6. Date on which Issuer notified
|05-Mar-2026
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|Below notifiable Threshold
|Below notifiable Threshold
|Below notifiable Threshold
|Below notifiable Threshold
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|2.460000
|2.800000
|5.260000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|US25520W1071
|Below notifiable Threshold
|Below notifiable Threshold
|Sub Total 8.A
|Below notifiable Threshold
|Below notifiable Threshold
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Barclays PLC
|Barclays Bank PLC
|Barclays PLC
|Barclays Capital Inc.
|Barclays PLC
|Barclays Capital Securities Limited
10. In case of proxy voting
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
|Full chain of controlled undertaking:
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Capital Securities Limited (100%)
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays US Holdings Limited (100%)
Barclays US LLC (100%)
Barclays Group US Inc. (100%)
Barclays Capital Inc. (100%)
Trading book exemption applied
12. Date of Completion
|05-Mar-2026
13. Place Of Completion
|London