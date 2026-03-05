Diversified Energy TR-1

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details



ISIN US25520W1071 Issuer Name Diversified Energy Company UK or Non-UK Issuer Non-UK

2. Reason for Notification



An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation



Name Barclays PLC City of registered office (if applicable) London Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

03-Mar-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified



05-Mar-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below notifiable Threshold Below notifiable Threshold Below notifiable Threshold Below notifiable Threshold Position of previous notification (if applicable) 2.460000 2.800000 5.260000



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached



8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) US25520W1071 Below notifiable Threshold Below notifiable Threshold Sub Total 8.A Below notifiable Threshold Below notifiable Threshold



8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B1



8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Sub Total 8.B2



9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Barclays PLC Barclays Bank PLC Barclays PLC Barclays Capital Inc. Barclays PLC Barclays Capital Securities Limited



10. In case of proxy voting



Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information



Full chain of controlled undertaking:

Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC (100%)

Barclays Capital Securities Limited (100%)



Barclays PLC

Barclays Bank PLC (100%)

Barclays US Holdings Limited (100%)

Barclays US LLC (100%)

Barclays Group US Inc. (100%)

Barclays Capital Inc. (100%)



Trading book exemption applied

12. Date of Completion



05-Mar-2026

13. Place Of Completion

