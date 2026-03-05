Diversified Energy TR-1

Birmingham, AL (USA)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN
US25520W1071
 
Issuer Name
Diversified Energy Company 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
 

2. Reason for Notification 

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 

Name
Barclays PLC 
 
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
 
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
 

4. Details of the shareholder 

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
 
 
City of registered office (if applicable)
 
 
Country of registered office (if applicable)
 
 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 

03-Mar-2026
 

6. Date on which Issuer notified 

05-Mar-2026
 

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 

.% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reachedBelow notifiable ThresholdBelow notifiable ThresholdBelow notifiable ThresholdBelow notifiable Threshold
Position of previous notification (if applicable)2.4600002.8000005.260000 


8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
US25520W1071 Below notifiable Threshold Below notifiable Threshold
Sub Total 8.ABelow notifiable ThresholdBelow notifiable Threshold


8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise/conversion periodNumber of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted% of voting rights
     
Sub Total 8.B1   


8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
      
Sub Total 8.B2   


9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling personName of controlled undertaking% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Barclays PLCBarclays Bank PLC   
Barclays PLCBarclays Capital Inc.   
Barclays PLCBarclays Capital Securities Limited   


10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder
 
 
The number and % of voting rights held
 
 
The date until which the voting rights will be held
 
 

11. Additional Information

Full chain of controlled undertaking:
Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays Capital Securities Limited (100%)

Barclays PLC
Barclays Bank PLC (100%)
Barclays US Holdings Limited (100%)
Barclays US LLC (100%)
Barclays Group US Inc. (100%)
Barclays Capital Inc. (100%)

Trading book exemption applied
 

12. Date of Completion 

05-Mar-2026 
 

13. Place Of Completion 

London

