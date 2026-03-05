TruLegal Launches “The AI-Enabled Law Department,” a CLE Webinar Series in Partnership with Today’s General Counsel

NEW YORK, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruLegal (formerly TRU Staffing Partners), a provider of AI-enabled talent solutions for modern legal teams, today announced the launch of “The AI-Enabled Law Department,” a three-part CLE-accredited webinar series examining how artificial intelligence is reshaping legal roles, redefining required skill sets, and accelerating structural change within corporate law departments.

Produced in partnership with Today’s General Counsel (TGC), the series will be hosted and moderated by TruLegal Founder and CEO Jared Coseglia. In conjunction with the program, Coseglia will also contribute a recurring thought leadership column in TGC titled “The AI-Enabled Lawyer with Jared Coseglia,” offering ongoing analysis at the intersection of AI-enabled legal talent and emerging technologies.

The inaugural session, “AI, Specialization, and the Future of Legal Talent,” will take place on April 30, 2026, at 1:00 PM ET and will feature:

Erika Fisher , Chief Legal Officer, HubSpot

, Chief Legal Officer, HubSpot Claire Hart, Global Chief Operations & Legal Officer, Groq

The discussion will explore how AI is influencing specialization across legal functions and what that shift means for hiring strategy, compensation structures, and the evolving relationship between in-house teams and outside counsel.

“As AI adoption accelerates inside corporate legal departments, the definition of a high-performing legal professional is evolving in real time,” said Jared Coseglia, Founder and CEO of TruLegal. “This series convenes leading legal executives to provide clarity on how AI is redefining specialization, operating models, and talent strategy, and what organizations must do now to remain competitive.”

Topics to be addressed include:

How AI is driving specialization across litigation, privacy, cybersecurity, product counsel, regulatory, and legal operations roles

The legal and technical competencies hiring managers now prioritize, and how expectations differ by function

The impact of AI-enabled talent demand on compensation trends, ALSP secondee utilization, and outside counsel engagement models



The program is CLE-accredited (details can be found on the registration page), and attendance is complimentary.

Registration Information: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/5262052/0C1226E64BCD5397BE1C71E6273382E4?partnerref=TL1



About TruLegal

TruLegal (formerly TRU Staffing Partners) is an award-winning global staffing firm specializing in AI-enabled talent solutions for modern legal teams. With a network of more than 100,000 legal professionals across 75+ countries, TruLegal places professionals in legal operations, litigation and eDiscovery, data privacy, governance, product counsel, and cybersecurity roles. For more than 15 years, the firm has delivered contract, direct hire, attorney secondee, and executive search services to Fortune 1000 companies and AmLaw 200 firms worldwide.