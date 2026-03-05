Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF Declares Monthly Distribution

TORONTO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mulvihill Canadian Bank Enhanced Yield ETF has declared a monthly cash distribution in the amount of $0.09 per unit, payable on April 8, 2026, to unitholders of record on March 31, 2026.



