Jeff Lyash appointed to Aecon’s Board of Directors

TORONTO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) (“Aecon”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeff Lyash to Aecon’s Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Lyash will stand for election as a Director at the next Annual General Meeting of the Corporation on June 1, 2026.

“We are pleased to welcome Mr. Lyash to our Board of Directors. His extensive experience in the nuclear and power sectors directly aligns with Aecon’s growth strategy and will augment the Board’s collective expertise as we continue to deliver shareholder value,” said John M. Beck, Chairman, Aecon Group Inc.

Mr. Lyash brings four decades of nuclear and power industry experience, including over 20 years as a senior corporate executive. He previously served as President and CEO at Tennessee Valley Authority and Ontario Power Generation, President of Chicago Bridge & Iron Power, Executive Vice President of Energy Supply at Duke Energy and Progress Energy, and President and CEO at Progress Energy Florida, among other leadership roles. Mr. Lyash began his career at the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, where he served in senior technical and management positions. He currently serves on the Board of Directors for Dominion Energy, Inc. and has previously served on the Board of Directors for Granite Construction, as well as multiple power industry institutes and associations. He received his undergraduate degree in Mechanical Engineering from Drexel University, where he currently serves as a member of the Board of Trustees. Mr. Lyash holds the ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors, and the NACD.DC designation from the National Association of Corporate Directors.

“As a diversified North American construction and infrastructure development company, Aecon is well positioned to harness the significant opportunities ahead and I look forward to joining Aecon’s Board of Directors and working alongside Aecon’s exceptional leadership team,” said Lyash.

About Aecon

Aecon Group Inc. (TSX: ARE) is a North American construction and infrastructure development company with global experience. Aecon delivers integrated solutions to private and public-sector clients through its Construction segment in the Civil, Urban Transportation, Nuclear, Utility and Industrial sectors, and provides project development, financing, investment, management, and operations and maintenance services through its Concessions segment. Join our online community on X, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram @AeconGroupInc.

