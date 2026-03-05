New Book “Avoiding Toxins” Offers a Physician’s Practical Playbook for Navigating America’s Hidden Environmental Exposure Crisis





CHICAGO, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era where microplastics have been detected in human blood, PFAS chemicals are found in rainwater, and chronic inflammatory conditions continue to rise, a new physician-authored book is offering a practical roadmap for modern living. Dr. Paul Savage, founder of MDLifespan (www.mdlifespan.com), announces the release of Avoiding Toxins, a comprehensive book designed to help Americans reduce daily environmental exposures and support long-term health resilience through awareness and strategic avoidance.

“We are living in the most chemically saturated period in human history,” says Dr. Savage. “Avoidance is the first prescription. Before advanced interventions, before testing, before procedures — we must first reduce what we are exposed to every day.”

Clean Air, Clean Water, Clean Living: The Framework Behind Avoiding Toxins

Unlike extreme detox trends or restrictive wellness fads, Avoiding Toxins functions as a grounded, physician-led playbook. The book walks readers through the most significant exposure categories affecting modern households and families, including:

Clean Air

Clean Water & Food

Clean Home

Clean Beauty

Clean Baby

Clean Mold

Clean Mind

Clean Apps

Each chapter translates complex environmental science into practical, actionable strategies for reducing inflammatory burden in daily life — without fear-based messaging or unrealistic expectations.





Why Prevention Is Becoming a Priority for Americans

The book arrives at a time when more Americans between 40 and 75, are increasingly investing in preventative health, longevity optimization, and how to avoid and reduce inflammation. Many are aware of environmental risks but lack a credible, medically grounded framework for navigating them.

“People are spending heavily on supplements, diagnostics, and biohacking technologies,” Dr. Savage explains. “But if you don’t address ongoing exposure, you’re trying to optimize in a compromised environment.”

What Is Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange?

Avoiding Toxins also introduces readers to the broader medical framework behind MDLifespan’s work, including Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange, physician-led protocols designed to help reduce circulating inflammatory compounds and environmental burden when clinically appropriate. The book serves as foundational education before considering more advanced medical strategies.

Importantly, the tone remains proactive rather than alarmist.

“This is not about panic,” says Dr. Savage. “It’s about empowerment. Once you understand where exposures occur — air, water, food systems, personal care products — you can take practical steps to reduce cumulative inflammatory load and support your brain, your arteries, your immune balance, and your family.”

About Avoiding Toxins

Avoiding Toxins is a physician-authored book and practical guide designed to help individuals and families reduce environmental exposures in everyday life. Spanning more than 100 pages and multiple in-depth chapters, the book synthesizes environmental toxicology, inflammation science, and preventative health strategy into an accessible framework for modern readers.

The book is dedicated to patients seeking to live healthier lives through informed avoidance of toxic exposures and through emerging therapeutic strategies. In the acknowledgments, Dr. Savage recognizes the contributions of medical colleagues, environmental health experts, and the patients whose pursuit of resilience inspired the work.

Rather than offering quick fixes, Avoiding Toxins presents a structured approach to awareness, reduction, and long-term health stewardship, positioning avoidance as a foundational pillar of modern wellness.

To download a copy of the new book visit https://mdlifespan.com/plasma-exchange-guides/avoiding-toxins-guidebook/

About Dr. Paul Savage

Dr. Paul Savage, founder and Chief Medical Officer of MDLifespan, is a leader in personalized medicine and toxin reduction. Through breakthrough innovations including Advanced Serial Therapeutic Plasma Exchange, he empowers patients to take control of their health, promoting longevity and wellness. A former ER physician who transformed his own health, Dr. Savage is dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare by addressing the global toxin crisis with cutting-edge science and patient-centered care.

About MDLifespan

MDLifespan is a physician-led medical technology startup and certified Public Benefit Corporation delivering advanced detox and regenerative medicine solutions through Advanced Therapeutic Plasma Exchange (TPE). Founded by Dr. Paul Savage, MDLifespan is the first nationwide medical group focused on removing environmental toxins and reversing chronic inflammation using clinically validated, personalized protocols.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a0801dfa-b173-4a0f-952c-b039c5816968

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f1a49cd9-dfad-45a8-998b-39d75bb8c875