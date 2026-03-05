More than 1,300 Howard University Students Embark on 32nd Annual Alternative Spring Break

Washington, D.C., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, March 7, more than 1,300 Howard University students will forgo a “traditional” Spring Break to spend the week serving communities across the country. More than 27 busloads of students will depart to complete over 100,000 hoursof service, fulfilling projects such as mentoring and tutoring youth, conducting college readiness presentations, rebuilding homes, greenhouse sowing and environmental conservation, supporting food pantries, and helping restore neighborhoods in more than 22 citiesnationwide.

The Howard University Alternative Spring Break (HUASB) program is celebrating 32 years of service to communities across the nation. This year’s theme, “Service with Impact: Empowering Communities & Dismantling Disparities,” reflects students’ commitment to addressing systemic inequities and creating everlasting change.

"Through a willingness to apply their values and commit to service during this critical time, our HUASB student leaders are not only impacting communities across the nation, but they are changing narratives and inspiring others to serve and lead,” says Benard L. Richardson, Ph.D., dean of the Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel.

HUASB is the nation’s premier service-learning initiative-- the largest collegiate service program offered at no cost to participating students. As part of the program’s unique approaches to student leadership development, HUASB is completely student-led. It has served as a national service-learning model for other universities, uplifting countless communities across the country and around the world.

WHAT HUASB Departure Day Event WHEN Saturday, March 7 WHERE Cramton Auditorium, Howard University

2455 6th Street, NW

Washington, DC 20059

WHAT HUASB Service National Programs in Various Cities WHEN Saturday, March 7 – Saturday, March 14 WHERE Participants will depart Howard University to travel to more than 20 cities, highlighting a variety of service projects including those listed below.





