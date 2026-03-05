More than 1,300 Howard University Students Embark on 32nd Annual Alternative Spring Break

More than 1,300 Howard students will travel to 20+ U.S. cities inspired by the theme “Service with Impact: Empowering Communities & Dismantling Disparities.”

Washington, D.C., March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, March 7, more than 1,300 Howard University students will forgo a “traditional” Spring Break to spend the week serving communities across the country. More than 27 busloads of students will depart to complete over 100,000 hoursof service, fulfilling projects such as mentoring and tutoring youth, conducting college readiness presentations, rebuilding homes, greenhouse sowing and environmental conservation, supporting food pantries, and helping restore neighborhoods in more than 22 citiesnationwide.  

The Howard University Alternative Spring Break (HUASB) program is celebrating 32 years of service to communities across the nation.  This year’s theme, “Service with Impact: Empowering Communities & Dismantling Disparities,” reflects students’ commitment to addressing systemic inequities and creating everlasting change. 

"Through a willingness to apply their values and commit to service during this critical time, our HUASB student leaders are not only impacting communities across the nation, but they are changing narratives and inspiring others to serve and lead,” says Benard L. Richardson, Ph.D., dean of the Andrew Rankin Memorial Chapel. 

HUASB is the nation’s premier service-learning initiative-- the largest collegiate service program offered at no cost to participating students. As part of the program’s unique approaches to student leadership development, HUASB is completely student-led. It has served as a national service-learning model for other universities, uplifting countless communities across the country and around the world. 

WHAT  HUASB Departure Day Event 
WHEN  Saturday, March 7  
WHERE  Cramton Auditorium, Howard University 
2455 6th Street, NW  
Washington, DC 20059 

WHAT  HUASB Service National Programs in Various Cities 
WHEN  Saturday, March 7 Saturday, March 14 
WHERE  Participants will depart Howard University to travel to more than 20 cities, highlighting a variety of service projects including those listed below. 

 

City   Partnering Organization  Service Project  
Atlanta, GA  

  		Fountain Of Hope  
Service Date: March 12 

 

William M. Boyd Elementary School 
Service Date: March 9-13  

 

Department of Parks and Recreation  
Service Date: March 11-12 

  		Youth Holistic Wellness and Developing Pathways to Food and Housing Stability 
Asheville, NC   My Daddy Taught Me That  
Service Date: March 9-12 

 

Asheville Peak Academy 
Service Date: March 9-13 

 

Delta House Life Development of Asheville   
Service Date: March 9-12 

  		Youth Holistic Wellness  
Baltimore, MD  Holistic Life Foundation 
Service Date: March 11-12 

 

Bay Brook Elementary/Middle School 
Service Date: March 9-13 

 

Walter P. Carter Elementary/Middle School 
Service Date: March 9-13 

  		Restorative Justice and Community Development  
Charlotte, NC  Hope For Harvest  
Service Date: March 10-12 

 

Zealous Empowering Nurturer 
Service Date: March 11  		Youth Empowerment and Developing Pathways to Food Stability 
Chicago, IL   Chicago Youth Centers - Sidney Epstein Youth Center  
Service Date: March 9-12 

 

Juvenile Temporary Detention Center 
Service Date: March 10-11 

 

Perspectives/IIT Math & Science Academy - Perspectives Charter Schools 
Service Date: March 9-13  		Youth Empowerment and Restorative Justice 
Detroit, MI  Stevenson Elementary School 
Service Date: 
March 9-10 and March 12-13 

 

Midnight Golf Program 
Service Date: March 11-12 

 

Driven By Growth 
Service Date:  
March 9-10 and March 12-13  		Developing Pathways to Housing Stability and Youth Holistic Wellness  
Washington, D.C.   Nineteenth Street Baptist Church 
Service Date: March 7 
 
East Capitol Urban Farm 
Service Date: March 9-12 

 

Anacostia Highschool 
Service Date: March 9-13 

 

Martha’s Table 
Service Date: March 11-12 
  
Community Development Faith Exploration  
Service Date: March 9 

  		Youth Empowerment and Developing Pathways to Food Stability 

A more detailed view of media-ready service sites can be found HERE

About Howard University    
Howard University, established in 1867, is a leading private research university based in Washington, D.C. Howard’s 14 schools and colleges offer 140 undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree programs and lead the nation in awarding doctoral degrees to African American students. The top-ranked historically Black college or university (HBCU) according to Forbes, Howard is the only HBCU ranked among U.S. News & World Report’s Top 100 National Universities and the only HBCU classified as an R1 research institution, indicating the highest level of research spending and doctoral production. Renowned for its esteemed faculty, high achieving students, and commitment to excellence, leadership, truth and service, Howard produces distinguished alumni across all sectors, including the first Black U.S. Supreme Court justice and the first woman U.S. vice president; Schwarzman, Marshall, Rhodes and Truman Scholars; prestigious fellows; and over 165 Fulbright recipients. Learn more at www.howard.edu.   
  

 

            











    

        

        
