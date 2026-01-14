Howard University Names Ted White Head Football Coach

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, interim president and president emeritus of Howard University, and Kery Davis, vice president and director of athletics, announced today the appointment of Ted White (B.A.‘98) as the university’s new head football coach.

One of the most decorated student-athletes in Howard University and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) history, White returns to The Mecca with two decades of collegiate and professional coaching experience and a deep understanding of what it means to lead at Howard.

White, the starting quarterback from 1995 to 1999 who still holds program records, brings a résumé that includes coaching experience in the National Football League, NCAA Division I programs, and historically Black colleges and universities. Most recently, he was an offensive assistant at the University of Maryland and quarterbacks coach at UCLA following a stint as an offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach with the NFL’s Houston Texans. His career reflects a consistent commitment to developing quarterbacks, building competitive offenses, and mentoring student athletes for success on and off the field.

“Howard University seeks leaders who understand that excellence in athletics is inseparable from excellence in academics, character, and service,” said Frederick. “Coach White’s commitment to student success, leadership development, and competitive integrity aligns with our values as an institution. We look forward to the impact he will have on our student-athletes and on the Howard University community.”

Davis emphasized White’s alignment with the University’s long-term vision for sustained success.

“Coach Ted White represents everything we value in a leader at Howard University — integrity, discipline, vision, and an unwavering commitment to developing young men,” Davis said. “Throughout our national search, it was clear that his philosophy aligned with our mission and our aspirations for excellence. We are excited to welcome him and his family back to The Mecca and look forward to an exciting 2026 season and beyond.”

A Legacy Rooted in Excellence

White’s playing career at Howard remains one of the most accomplished in MEAC history. He set conference career records for passing yards (9,808), passing touchdowns (92), and completions, earning first-team Division I-AA All-America honors twice and being named MEAC Player of the Year and Black College Football Player of the Year in 1996. His impact helped define an era of Bison football excellence.

Following his professional playing career — which included stops in the NFL, NFL Europe, and the Canadian Football League — White transitioned seamlessly into coaching, holding leadership roles at Texas Southern, Southern University, Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Prairie View A&M, and his alma mater, Howard University. During his previous tenure at Howard (2011–2015), the Bison recorded their first winning season in a decade and ranked among the MEAC’s top offenses.

Building the Future

White arrives in Washington, D.C., with a reputation as a strong recruiter, culture builder, and mentor. He is known for emphasizing accountability, academic achievement, and competitive excellence while preparing student athletes for life beyond football.

“I am deeply honored to be named head football coach at Howard University,” White said. “Howard is more than a university — it is a legacy. I am committed to building a program rooted in discipline, unity, and pride, while competing at the highest level. Our student-athletes will be developed as leaders, scholars, and champions who represent this institution with distinction.”

Ed Hill served as the sports information director at Howard during White’s playing career and believes the hire is exactly what is needed for Howard University football to go to the next level.

“Ted White was special the moment he stepped on the field at Howard — not just because of the records, but because of the command, poise, and leadership he brought to the huddle,” Hill said. “To see him return to Howard as head coach is especially meaningful to me. He understands the standard, the culture, and the responsibility that comes with wearing Howard across your chest. This is a full-circle moment for the University and for a program that shaped — and was shaped by — Ted White.”

White assumes leadership of a program that continues to elevate its national profile, highlighted by consecutive MEAC championships in 2023 and 2024, a Celebration Bowl appearance in 2024, and an Orange Blossom Classic win over Florida A&M University in 2025. The team’s 2026 schedule includes several marquee games, including an appearance in the SWAC/MEAC Classic against Alabama A&M University in Atlanta and a visit to Big 10 power Indiana University.

White’s appointment reflects Howard University’s continued investment in football as a cornerstone of the student-athlete experience and a vital connection point for alumni, supporters, and the broader Howard community.

Additional details regarding Coach White’s staff, program initiatives, and the complete 2026 schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit www.hubison.com and follow @hubisonsports and @hubisonfootball on social media.

Attachments