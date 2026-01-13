Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contacts:

Howard University

Lydia Sermons or Carol Wilkerson

Email: mediarelations@howard.edu

Phone: 202-288-7071

CodePath

media@codepath.org

Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Dr. Clara Ross Stamps

Email: news@tmcf.org

Phone: 601-415-3393

Howard University Teams Up with Industry Experts to Launch Transformative Applied AI Course

In a new collaboration between CodePath, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, and Howard University, Howard’s Intro to Artificial Intelligence course reimagines preparation for leading-edge engineering roles through hands-on, industry-aligned training.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Howard University today announced a transformative redesign of its trailblazing Intro to Artificial Intelligence course, which has pioneered the preparation of students for emerging careers in AI-powered engineering for more than a decade. Developed in partnership with CodePath and supported by the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF), the redesigned course uses methodology underscored by recent CodePath data to introduce students to the fundamentals of AI-assisted software development and provide hands-on experience for its application in real-world workflows that are ubiquitous in entry-level roles. According to a survey released by CodePath last month, employers’ top readiness signals are internship experience, technical interview performance, and side projects or portfolios.

“Howard has a long history of preparing students to not just succeed in today’s jobs, but to become leaders in the economy of tomorrow,” said Kimberly L. Jones, Ph.D., dean of the College of Engineering and Architecture at Howard University. “Building on many years of introducing students to traditional AI concepts, this course has been reimagined to reflect AI’s ongoing evolution and respond to what our students are asking for, and what employers now expect. By embedding applied AI directly into the curriculum, students who have successfully completed the class have both the foundational knowledge and the practical experience to lead in an AI-driven world of work.”

Employers are increasingly in search of and willing to pay a premium for workers with the skills to apply AI on the job. Businesses also place particular value on hands-on experience. Built to respond to this growing demand, Howard’s Intro to Artificial Intelligence course is collaboratively taught by Howard faculty and an instructor from CodePath’s industry-connected faculty network. It focuses on topics ranging from data structures to AI literacy and agentic workflows. By the end of the course, students will complete a portfolio-ready project demonstrating their ability to apply AI responsibly and effectively within real software development contexts. Intro to Artificial Intelligence represents the first time this course, originally developed by CodePath, is being offered for academic credit.

"As AI reshapes the world of work, employers' expectations are only going up. Colleges have a unique opportunity to respond to that shift by equipping their students with the skills the fast-changing tech industry needs," said Chris Coleman, chief product officer at CodePath. "We're honored to collaborate with Howard and TMCF on this course, and excited to help Howard students get the training and practical experience that can help them navigate an increasingly AI-driven labor market."

The course was launched with support from the HBCU Transformation Project, spearheaded by TMCF and other leading education organizations, which aims to expand high-quality, industry-aligned programs for students across HBCUs.

“Our work is rooted in the idea that HBCUs are not only equipping students for coursework but also building skills vital to succeeding and leading in the workplace,” said Dr. Harry L. Williams, TMCF president and CEO. “Through programs like this and professional development such as what our Innovation & Partnership arm provides, our HBCUs are elevating excellence and creating pathways to opportunity in the fields that are defining the economy of the future.”

Howard, CodePath, and TMCF will continue collaborating to identify new opportunities for courses or programs that align with the needs of the fast-changing tech industry.

###

About Howard University

Founded in 1867, Howard University is a private research university that is comprised of 14 schools and colleges. Students pursue studies in more than 120 areas leading to undergraduate, graduate and professional degrees. The university operates with a commitment to Excellence in Truth and Service and has produced one Schwarzman Scholar, three Marshall Scholars, four Rhodes Scholars, 11 Truman Scholars, 25 Pickering Fellows and more than 165 Fulbright recipients. Howard also produces more on-campus African American Ph.D. recipients than any other university in the United States. For more information on Howard University, visit www.howard.edu.

About CodePath

CodePath is a nonprofit dedicated to reprogramming higher education to create the first AI-native generation of engineers, CTOs, and founders. It delivers industry-vetted courses and career support centered on the needs of first-generation and low-income students. Students train with senior engineers, intern at top companies, and rise together to become the tech leaders of tomorrow. CodePath serves over 30,000 students at more than 700 colleges and universities across the country. Visit www.codepath.org for more.

About the Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation’s largest organization exclusively representing the Black college community. TMCF member schools include the publicly supported historically Black colleges and universities, predominantly Black institutions and historically Black community colleges, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending Black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs. TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit www.tmcf.org.