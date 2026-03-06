Adalo Launches AnyData API Platform for On-Premise Enterprise App Development

BOSTON, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adalo, the visual app builder used by over 300,000 makers worldwide, today announced Adalo Blue, an on-premise enterprise platform featuring the AnyData API Plane — a governed data layer that auto-generates REST APIs from corporate databases, legacy systems, and spreadsheets, enabling non-technical teams to build and deploy internal business apps without writing a single line of code.

Adalo Blue addresses a persistent enterprise challenge: IT backlogs that delay internal app delivery by 6 to 18 months while business teams resort to ungoverned spreadsheets and shadow IT to fill the gap.

“Every enterprise has the same problem — hundreds of internal app requests sitting in an IT backlog, and business teams building workarounds in spreadsheets that nobody in IT can see or govern,” said James Crennan, CEO at Adalo. “Adalo Blue gives IT a way to say yes. They set the guardrails through the AnyData Plane, and business teams build exactly what they need — on any device, from any data source, in days instead of months.”

The AnyData API Plane

At the core of Adalo Blue is the AnyData API Plane, which provides:

Automatic REST API generation from SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, MongoDB, Snowflake, SAP, Excel, and 200+ additional data sources with no manual API development required.

Enterprise governance built in via role-based access control (RBAC), OAuth, SSO via SAML/LDAP/OIDC, rate limiting, API key management, and audit logging on every data access

On-premise deployment enables the entire platform runs behind the customer’s firewall. No corporate data is transmitted to third-party cloud infrastructure

Federated access control gives central IT defines which data sources are available and to whom, while business teams build freely within those boundaries





From Data Source to Published App — No Code Required

Adalo Blue combines the AnyData API Plane with Adalo’s proven visual drag-and-drop app builder. Enterprise teams point the platform at a database or spreadsheet, the AnyData Plane generates a governed API, and the visual builder turns that API into a working application — published as a native iOS app on the Apple App Store, a native Android app on Google Play, or a responsive web app deployed to the company’s own domain.

“If you have Oracle databases, SQL Server instances, and critical business data locked in Excel files across 40 departments, connecting any of those to a usable app usually means a six-figure integration project,” James said. “Now operations team builds what they need in a week, and IT still controls every data access through the AnyData Plane.”

Built for Regulated Industries

Because Adalo Blue deploys entirely within customer infrastructure, organizations in healthcare, financial services, government, and defense can build internal apps while maintaining full data residency and compliance requirements. All data access is logged, all API calls are rate-limited, and all user authentication flows through the organization’s existing identity provider.

Key Capabilities

Native mobile apps: true iOS and Android applications built with React Native, with push notifications, camera, GPS, and offline storage

Responsive web apps: progressive web apps with mobile, tablet, and desktop breakpoints, deployable behind a VPN

200+ data connectors: from enterprise databases to cloud services to legacy systems and spreadsheets

API generation: point at a data source, receive a fully documented, parameterized REST API with OpenAPI specification.

Deterministic API controls: Central IT can set specific queries permitted, removing prompt injection risk through enabling employees to load pre-configured queries to in-house AI.

Visual builder with 50+ components drag-and-drop interface for building data-driven applications including lists, forms, charts, maps, calendars, and custom components

Multi-platform publishing — a single app definition compiles to iOS, Android, and web





Availability

Adalo Blue is available now for enterprise customers. Deployment options include customer-hosted site licenses and Adalo-managed private spaces. Pricing is based on an annual subscription with unlimited app builds.

To schedule a consultation, visit blue.adalo.com or contact the Adalo Blue team directly.

About Adalo

Adalo is a visual app builder that enables anyone to create native mobile and web applications without writing code. Founded in 2018, Adalo has empowered over 300,000 makers across 180 countries to build and publish applications on iOS, Android, and the web. Adalo Blue is the company’s enterprise platform, purpose-built for on-premise deployment with full data governance. For more information, visit adalo.com.

Media Contact:

James Crennan

james.crennan@adalo.com