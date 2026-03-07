Adalo Launches SheetBridge: Teams Can Now Build & Publish Native iOS and Android Apps Directly from Google Sheets, Excel, and Airtable

SAN FRANCISCO, March 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adalo, the no-code visual AI app builder, today announced SheetBridge, a feature that lets business teams turn their existing Google Sheets, Microsoft Excel, and Airtable spreadsheets into fully functional native iOS and Android apps, without rebuilding their data or hiring a developer.

SheetBridge connects directly to a team's existing spreadsheet, uses Adalo's AI (Ada) to generate proper app screens from the data structure, and publishes a native app to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The resulting app reads and writes back to the spreadsheet in real time. It is not a web view or a mobile-formatted version of the spreadsheet. It is a genuine native app with navigation, screens, and UI, backed by the team's existing data.

The Problem SheetBridge Solves

Millions of small and mid-sized businesses manage field operations, inventory, customer records, and internal workflows in spreadsheets. The spreadsheet works, but sharing it by email, updating it manually, and trying to pull it up on a phone in the field does not. The standard path to a mobile app has been either custom development (typically $50,000 to $150,000 and several months of lead time) or starting from scratch with a new database that duplicates what the team already has.

SheetBridge removes the "start over" requirement. Teams keep their Google Sheet as the source of truth. They connect it to Adalo, Ada generates the app screens based on the column structure and data relationships, and within hours the team has a native app ready to submit to the App Stores.

What SheetBridge Includes

Live two-way sync with Google Sheets, Microsoft Excel (via Microsoft 365), and Airtable

AI-generated app screens built from the spreadsheet's data structure

Native iOS and Android builds published to the Apple App Store and Google Play Store

Full Adalo canvas access — teams can customize screens, add logic, and adjust UI after generation

Pricing starts at $36/month, with no per-app or per-platform fees

Quote from Adalo CEO

"Spreadsheet users are the most underserved market in app building," said James Cne, CEO of Adalo. "They already have the data, they already have the structure, and they already know what the app needs to do — they've been running it in rows and columns for years. Every other app builder asks them to throw that away and start over. SheetBridge doesn't. You connect your sheet, Ada builds the screens, and you publish. The spreadsheet stays exactly where it is."

SheetBridge is available now to all Adalo subscribers. Google Sheets integration is included on all paid plans starting at $36/month. Excel and Airtable integrations are available on Business plans.

About Adalo

Adalo is the no-code app builder that pairs AI-powered generation with a visual multi-screen canvas, so entrepreneurs and business teams can design, build, and publish custom database-driven apps to the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, and web from a single project — no code, no developers required.

