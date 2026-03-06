Gulf Inland Logistics Park Sells Rail-Served Site to Serviacero USA

HOUSTON, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gulf Inland Logistics Park , managed and developed by Liberty Development Partners, today announced that Serviacero USA has purchased a rail-served site at the park where it will establish its first U.S. manufacturing operation.

“We’re pleased to welcome Serviacero USA to our growing community at Gulf Inland Logistics Park,” said Marcus Goering, Principal at Liberty Development Partners. “Their decision to launch their U.S. operations here confirms the strategic advantages we offer, including direct access to both Union Pacific and BNSF rail networks, proximity to the Greater Houston area, and seamless connectivity to their customers and suppliers. Serviacero will be a valuable addition to industrial growth and global logistics in Texas.”

Over more than 60 years, Serviacero has become one of Mexico’s most comprehensive steel solutions providers. By establishing a manufacturing operation in the United States, the company will further strengthen its ability to deliver local production, reliable supply, and expanded capabilities. Serviacero is focused on building long-term partnerships with its customers through exceptional service, and its new presence at Gulf Inland Logistics Park will support that commitment.

“We’re proud to be establishing our U.S. facility at Gulf Inland Logistics Park,” said the General Manager of Serviacero USA. “The location’s rail access and connectivity will help us serve the U.S. market more efficiently, stay closer to our customers, and continue delivering the reliable supply and service that support our customers’ operations.”

Gulf Inland Logistics Park’s strategic location offers an ideal environment for industrial, commercial, and retail development. Within a 40-minute radius, Gulf Inland has access to a skilled and reliable workforce of over 2.3 million people. The park also benefits from its proximity to major transportation arteries, including Downtown Houston, the Port of Houston, and The Woodlands.

Gulf Inland Logistics Park is rapidly evolving into a high-capacity logistics hub, with development moving at an accelerated pace to meet demand. Phase 1, spanning 200 acres, was completed in the fourth quarter of 2025. Both rail-served and non-rail-served sites are now available in Phase 2 of the park's active development.

The project’s rail infrastructure is scaling rapidly: Yards 1 and 2 are fully operational, with 1,000 railcar storage spaces. Three additional yards are set to open this year, bringing the total to over 2,000 railcar storage spaces. The park's rail infrastructure is a key asset, providing businesses with efficient and cost-effective transportation solutions and making the site an essential logistics hub in the region.

About Gulf Inland Logistics Park

One of the few dual-rail-served sites in the region, Gulf Inland Logistics Park offers an unmatched location for logistics, transportation, and manufacturing businesses to locate and expand. Gulf Inland Logistics Park features immediate access to the two largest US Class I Railroads, the BNSF Railway and the Union Pacific Railroad. CMC Railroad has a planned capacity of more than 2,000 railcar storage spaces, all of which will be open by EOY 2026.

The park’s location at the intersection of the Grand Parkway and US Highway 90 also provides expedient access to Interstate 10, Interstate 59, Interstate 45, and State Highway 146. Gulf Inland Logistics Park is also within 100 miles of five Texas ports – Houston, Beaumont, Port Arthur, Galveston, and Freeport. Gulf Inland offers spaces for sale, lease, or build-to-suit from 100,000 square feet to 1,500,000 square feet. For more information on Gulf Inland Logistics Park, visit http://www.gulfinlandlogisticspark.com/ .

