Standard Dental Labs Inc.: Investor Education Series — Part 3

ORLANDO, Fla., March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Dental Labs Inc. (OTCQB: TUTH) today released Part 3 of its Investor Education Series, outlining the Company’s capital allocation framework and how SDL’s public platform accelerates acquisitions and integration. With Regulation A qualification expanding access to growth capital, SDL intends to pair cash with equity consideration and disciplined earn-outs to compete for quality labs while preserving flexibility for post-close integration.

Part 3 details acquisition criteria, deal structures, capital priorities, and SDL’s path to broader market visibility as it scales.

“Capital is the catalyst that turns our roll-up flywheel,” said James Brooks, CEO of Standard Dental Labs. “Our job is to deploy it with discipline—buy well, integrate fast, and compound margins—so every acquisition makes the whole stronger.”

Acquisition Criteria

Established independent labs with durable clinic relationships and positive cash flow.

Cultural fit and owner alignment (succession/retention plans for key technicians).

Operational readiness for SOP adoption and digital tooling.

Attractive unit economics and proximity to target hubs/metros.

Deal Structures & Discipline

Balanced consideration: mix of cash, stock, and performance-based earn‑outs to align incentives and protect downside.

Valuation guardrails: focus on accretive multiples and clear synergy roadmaps pre‑signing.

Integration budget: earmark post‑close investments (tooling, training, systems) to accelerate margin capture.



Capital Allocation Priorities

1) Accretive acquisitions; 2) Integration/hub buildouts; 3) Technology and training; 4) Working capital and prudent reserves.



Balance Sheet & Uplisting Path

Leverage the transparency of the OTCQB listing while preparing financial scale and governance for a potential senior exchange uplist.

Expand investor base via consistent updates on closings, run‑rate, and margin trajectory.

Shareholder Scorecard (Capital Edition)

Deal pace (LOIs → definitive agreements → closings) and average consideration mix.

Post‑close margin uplift versus underwriting model.

Cash conversion cycle and liquidity runway.

Dilution management and return on invested capital (ROIC).

Series Navigation

Previously in this series → Part 1 and Part 2. All parts and future updates: https://sdl.care/investors.

