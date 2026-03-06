tx Launches RWA Tokenization Infrastructure and Marketplace Across US and Global Markets

NEW YORK, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tx officially launches as the unified operating system and marketplace for tokenized real-world assets, combining infrastructure, compliance, and application layers together under one platform.

Adopting a U.S.-first strategy, tx is anchoring operations in the world’s largest financial market, launching with tokenized U.S. stocks and ETFs as an initial marketplace product, offered in partnership with Texture Capital, an SEC-registered broker-dealer.

Citing the United States as the “crypto capital of the world” and supported by improving momentum from the White House to Capitol Hill, tx is positioned at the intersection of global finance and digital asset innovation.

tx unifies two innovative blockchain projects, Sologenic and Coreum, into a consolidated network designed to serve as a comprehensive marketplace and operating system for tokenized products. The merger includes the launch of tx.market, a platform offering tokenized RWAs ranging from real estate to IP, to traditional financial assets like Stock Tokens representing U.S. public equities and ETFs. This marks a pivotal moment for the industry, providing a compliant, regulated marketplace where investors can interact with fractional RWAs in tokenized form.

tx is being launched by an executive team with deep roots in both traditional finance and global financial regulation:

Michael McCluskey, Co-Founder & CEO: McCluskey is a TradFi & fintech veteran and former CEO of Sologenic and Coreum where he drove global growth and ecosystem expansion. With nearly 20 years leading revenue growth, strategic partnerships, and innovation at Fidelity Investments and multiple fintech organizations, McCluskey brings an extensive track record scaling regulated financial services.

Ashley Ebersole, Co-Founder & CLO: Ebersole brings deep legal and operational expertise, having served 3 years as General Counsel of leading DeFi firm 0x; nearly 5 years serving on the internal crypto crypto working groups at the Securities and Exchange Commission; and nearly a decade practicing financial regulatory law at Skadden and BCLP.

"Tokenization today is fragmented. Our goal is to unify it by providing the trusted connective technology layer between regulated issuers and investors across multiple asset classes,” McCluskey said.

By merging Sologenic and Coreum and moving to the United States, we are aligning our technology, compliance stack and ecosystem with the singular mission of redefining the tokenization landscape.”

“The historical regulatory landscape for crypto assets and blockchain in the U.S. has ranged from hostile to uncertain, but it’s entering a new chapter,” Ebersole said. “tx is designed to navigate these complexities and offer a marketplace that can be trusted, utilized, and relied upon by regulators, retail users, and institutions.”

tx is collaborating with several key partners to drive this mission forward:

Texture Capital: SEC-registered and FINRA-member US broker-dealer, providing a regulatory framework and tokenization stack aligned with tx.

Texture Capital: SEC-registered and FINRA-member US broker-dealer, providing a regulatory framework and tokenization stack aligned with tx.

Fireblocks: High-security technical foundational layer handling storage, movement, and protection of digital assets.

BitGo: Institutional digital asset operating layer bringing together qualified custody, policy controls, and validator operations at scale.

Kraken: The genesis validation authority securing the network's consensus layer while providing institutional TGE and listing support.

Keyrock: Market architect ensuring available liquidity for investors to buy and sell assets.



tx has also demonstrated early institutional traction through signed MOUs with a diverse group of RWA issuers committed to launching on the tx infrastructure. These partners span multiple real-world asset verticals, validating tx as a cross-sector issuance platform on day one. This early issuer cohort represents tangible demand and positions tx as an active issuance venue for tokenized commodities (Cropto), energy (Tokenized Energy), private credit (Reboost), real estate (BinaryX), collectibles (TheCarCrowd), sports (XII Capital), and platform-native assets (Lympid).

