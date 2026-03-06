MUSEUM STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF BERNARD LAFAYETTE, JR.

Memphis, TN, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Civil Rights Museum mourns the passing of Rev. Dr. Bernard Lafayette, Jr., one of the most influential strategists and organizers of the modern Civil Rights Movement and a lifelong advocate for nonviolence, justice, and democratic participation. His life’s work helped shape some of the most pivotal campaigns of the 20th century and inspired generations committed to building the Beloved Community envisioned by Martin Luther King Jr.

Rev. Lafayette was a key architect of the movement’s grassroots organizing strategies. As a student leader in the Nashville movement, he helped lead the 1960 student sit-ins and later assisted in the formation of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. He went on to play important roles in the 1961 Freedom Rides, the Alabama voter registration campaigns, and the 1965 Selma movement, where nonviolent activism helped galvanize national support for voting rights legislation. His commitment to organized, disciplined nonviolence made him one of the movement’s most respected strategists and teachers.

Rev. Lafayette’s influence continued long after the height of the Civil Rights Movement. As a minister, educator, and lecturer, he dedicated his life to teaching nonviolence as both a philosophy and a practical method for social change. He later served as National Program Administrator for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference and was appointed National Coordinator of the 1968 Poor People’s Campaign, continuing the work of economic justice that Dr. King had begun in his final years.

The National Civil Rights Museum’s relationship with Rev. Lafayette extended well beyond honoring him with the Museum’s prestigious Freedom Award in 2012. As a professor at Emory University and in other educator roles, he regularly brought students to Memphis so they could experience the history of the movement firsthand at the Lorraine Motel, the site where Dr. King was assassinated. Rev. Lafayette deeply believed in the power of place-based learning and in the responsibility to pass the lessons of the movement to future generations. He also returned to the museum in 2018 as one of the distinguished guests commemorating MLK50, the 50th anniversary of Dr. King’s assassination in Memphis.

“Rev. Bernard Lafayette was one of the movement’s great strategists, someone who understood that courage alone was not enough; it had to be paired with disciplined nonviolence, community organizing, and moral clarity,” said the National Civil Rights Museum. “His life reminds us that the struggle for freedom was carried forward not only by powerful voices, but also by brilliant organizers who helped movements take shape. We are honored that Rev. Lafayette shared his wisdom with our visitors, our students, and our institution.”

As the nation reflects on the anniversaries of the Selma to Montgomery marches in 1965 and the ongoing pursuit of voting rights, Rev. Lafayette’s legacy remains especially powerful. His work demonstrated that democracy is strengthened when ordinary people are equipped with the tools, training, and courage to stand up for justice.

The National Civil Rights Museum extends its deepest condolences to Rev. Lafayette’s family, colleagues, students, and all those whose lives were shaped by his example. His legacy will continue to live on in the countless organizers, educators, and advocates who carry forward the principles of nonviolence and the pursuit of equality for all. The Museum is indebted to his example of unwavering persistence and benevolent altruism.

Attachments