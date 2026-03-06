UPDATE -- ToltIQ Selected by H.I.G. Capital for Firm-Wide Due Diligence Deployment

NEW YORK, March 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToltIQ today announced that H.I.G. Capital (“H.I.G.”), a leading global alternative asset management firm with $74 billion in assets under management, with a focus on middle market businesses, has selected ToltIQ as an AI-powered due diligence platform within its expanding suite of AI-enabled investment tools now in use.

Following a two month evaluation, H.I.G. selected ToltIQ for its superior output quality and intuitive workflow design. The platform enables professionals to more efficiently manage deal processes and build related analyses. Compared to other AI solutions, ToltIQ delivers sharper insights and a user-friendly interface tailored specifically for PE and Credit professionals, from Associate to Managing Director.

"When a firm like H.I.G., with their track record and global reach, conducts a serious evaluation and commits to deployment, it's a meaningful validation of the work we've been doing to build this platform," said Eric Jacobs, Director of Client Solutions at ToltIQ. “They didn’t need to be convinced that AI could support due diligence, they needed to see ToltIQ perform within their real workflows, across strategies, and under deadline pressure. The pilot delivered that validation.”

About ToltIQ

ToltIQ is the leading provider of AI-powered private market due diligence solutions for GPs, LPs, diligence advisory firms and Family Offices. By combining advanced artificial intelligence with deep private markets expertise, ToltIQ helps investment professionals conduct more thorough, efficient, and accurate due diligence. The company's platform securely ingests deal documents typically found in virtual data rooms while rapidly analyzing and categorizing them to extract critical insights. By delivering clear, actionable intelligence and reducing the need for manual workflows, ToltIQ enables investment teams to focus on what drives deal value - from growth opportunities and early detection of risks to operational improvements. ToltIQ was founded by Ed Brandman, former Partner, Chief Information Officer and Head of Credit Operations at global investment firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. (KKR). For more information please visit toltiq.com and LinkedIn .

