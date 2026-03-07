Renk Group AG: Sevinc Sagel, Disposal
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them,
07. Mar 2026 / 20:53 CET/CEST, transmitted by GlobeNewswire.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
|Title
|First name
|Sevinc
|Last name
|Sagel
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
|Person in close relationship to Dr. Alexander Sagel (Management)
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Renk Group AG
b) LEI
|894500H8CNSZ53EI6K63
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument
|Type
|Aktie
|ISIN
|RENK73
b) Nature of the transaction
|Disposal
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|56.16 EUR
|52,791.90 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|56.16 EUR
|52,791.90 EUR
e) Date of the transaction (CET/CEST)
|06.03.2026
f) Place of the transaction
|XETRA
End of message
GlobeNewsWire Distribution Services include regulatory announcements, financial/corporate news and press releases.
Archive at www.globenewswire.com
|Language
|English
|Company
|Renk Group AG
|Gögginger Str. 73
|86159 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet
|https://www.renk.com/