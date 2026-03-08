Thinkrr.ai Advances Its Voice AI Strategy Under CMO Cody Getchell Amid Growing Demand for AI-Driven Automation

Thinkrr.ai Logo

WHITE ROCK, British Columbia, March 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thinkrr.ai, a leading voice AI platform, announces Cody Getchell as its Chief Marketing Officer . Cody Getchell, a seasoned entrepreneur, digital growth specialist, and recognized authority in voice AI applications for business, will lead the company’s marketing strategy and brand positioning as businesses increasingly turn to AI-driven automation.

Cody Getchell is participating in the 2026 Kicking SaaS Summit in Costa Rica , one of the leading gatherings for SaaS, AI, and marketing leaders, where he shared insights on scalable voice AI solutions and business automation strategies.

Thinkrr.ai empowers businesses to engage customers through intelligent automation and human-like conversation. The platform supports over 1,000 active businesses, has powered more than 2.5 million conversations, and maintains 99.9% uptime, with consistent 30%+ month-over-month growth in active accounts.

As CMO, Cody Getchell will establish Thinkrr.ai as the go-to solution for scalable, voice-driven customer experiences. The platform enables companies to deploy AI receptionists, sales agents, appointment setters, and support systems quickly, automating 24/7 engagement, qualifying leads instantly, and personalizing interactions that feel human.

Cody Getchell’s appointment supports Thinkrr.ai’s mission to make voice AI accessible to businesses of all sizes. He previously founded The G$D Agency Accelerator (Get Shit Done), coaching agency owners on high-ticket client acquisition, automation, and scalable growth strategies. At Thinkrr.ai, he combines creative storytelling with data-driven campaigns, showcasing tools like thinkrr's web widget for smarter website interactions and voice ai co-pilot allowing any business to set up a full voice ai employee that knows everything about their business from a short 5 minute conversation.

“This is an exciting time to lead marketing at Thinkrr.ai,” said Cody Getchell. “Voice AI isn’t just a tool, it’s a game-changer for how businesses connect, convert, and scale. By focusing on simplicity, reliability, and real results, we’re helping companies reclaim time, boost revenue, and build stronger customer relationships.”

Under the leadership of CEO Mohan Gulati, CTO Reza Tayefi, and CRO Rahul Alim, Thinkrr.ai continues to simplify AI adoption, delivering measurable results for clients, including lead qualification pipelines exceeding $100K and revenue recovery from missed calls over $150K.

About Thinkrr.ai

Thinkrr.ai is a leading Voice AI studio that combines automation with intelligence to create meaningful conversations. Positioned as the “Shopify of Voice AI,” it offers plug-and-play solutions that make voice experiences accessible, reliable, and results-oriented for businesses worldwide.

