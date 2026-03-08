Thinkrr.ai logo

WHITE ROCK, British Columbia, March 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thinkrr.ai announces Cody Getchell , Chief Marketing Officer and part-owner, as a recognized authority in AI voice technology. This timely announcement highlights Cody’s leadership and expertise in AI-driven voice solutions, following his engagement at the Kicking SaaS Summit Costa Rica 2026.

Cody Getchell has over 15 years of marketing experience, leading high-impact campaigns, managing large-scale advertising budgets, and mentoring entrepreneurs and agencies. As CMO and part-owner of Thinkrr.ai, he guides the company’s AI voice initiatives, helping businesses enhance digital communications, streamline workflows, and improve user engagement.

“AI voice technology is rapidly reshaping digital interaction,” said Cody Getchell. “Through my role at Thinkrr.ai, we provide businesses with practical solutions that integrate AI voice to improve communication, efficiency, and customer experiences.”

Cody Getchell, CMO and part-owner of Thinkrr.ai, AI voice technology expert

The announcement follows Cody’s participation in the Kicking SaaS Summit Costa Rica , where SaaS founders, technology innovators, and digital marketing leaders gathered to explore automation, AI solutions, and leadership strategies. Cody’s involvement reflects his commitment to thought leadership and advancing AI voice applications in practical business contexts.

Key highlights of this initiative include:

AI Voice Leadership: Cody provides strategic guidance on implementing AI voice in software applications and digital platforms.

Cody provides strategic guidance on implementing AI voice in software applications and digital platforms. Strategic Collaboration: Thinkrr.ai continues to develop partnerships that highlight practical AI voice applications for businesses and technology professionals.

“Collaboration and informed leadership drive AI innovation,” added Cody Getchell. “At Thinkrr.ai, we are focused on providing intelligent communication solutions that empower businesses to thrive in the digital landscape.”

Readers and technology professionals are encouraged to explore Cody Getchell’s AI voice initiatives at Thinkrr.ai and connect with him on social media:

About Thinkrr.ai

Thinkrr.ai is a leading AI voice technology platform providing solutions that enhance digital communication, improve user engagement, and streamline software workflows. Under the leadership of Cody Getchell, CMO and part-owner, Thinkrr.ai delivers practical and innovative AI voice applications for businesses and technology professionals.

Media Contact:

Cody Getchell

Chief Marketing Officer & Part-Owner

Thinkrr.ai

info@thinkrr.ai

https://thinkrr.ai/



Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3e7242d-a906-488d-be7a-15dfc3dd496b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8bb354fc-6e04-4721-a8dc-e70790b335c7