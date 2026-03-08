Emergenetics Leadership and Team Development Programs Help Organizations Strengthen and Improve Team Performance, Communication and Collaboration

CENTENNIAL, CO, March 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizations around the world are increasingly focused on improving collaboration, communication and team performance as workplace complexity continues to grow. Many leaders are recognizing that stronger results often depend not just on skills or strategy, but on how well people understand themselves and work with others. For more than three decades, Emergenetics International has helped organizations address these challenges through research-based assessment tools and professional development programs designed to strengthen teamwork, leadership and workplace communication.

Key Facts About Emergenetics



• Founded in 1991 by Dr. Geil Browning and Dr. Wendell Williams

• Provides psychometric assessments and workplace development programs

• Measures 4 Thinking Attributes and 3 Behavioral Attributes

• Used by organizations and educators in nearly 30 countries

• Programs support team performance, leadership development and collaboration





Why Teams Struggle, Even With Talented People

Many organizations invest heavily in talent, technology and strategy. Yet teams often struggle with miscommunication, friction and slow decision-making.

Leadership experts increasingly recognize that these challenges often stem from differences in how people think, communicate and approach problems. When teams do not understand those differences, collaboration becomes harder and workplace performance suffers.

The Emergenetics framework helps organizations address this challenge by giving individuals and teams a clearer understanding of their thinking and behavioral preferences.

Research on team effectiveness supports this approach. Studies published by Harvard Business Review and MIT Sloan Management Review show that teams with diverse thinking styles often produce better decisions and more innovative solutions than groups with uniform perspectives.

The Emergenetics Framework

At the center of the methodology is the Emergenetics Profile, a scientifically validated psychometric assessment that measures seven attributes that influence how people think and behave.

Thinking Attributes

• Analytical

• Structural

• Social

• Conceptual

Behavioral Attributes

• Expressiveness

• Assertiveness

• Flexibility

These attributes help individuals understand their natural thinking preferences while helping teams recognize how cognitive diversity can improve communication, collaboration and decision-making.

Applying Emergenetics Insights in the Workplace

Organizations apply these insights through facilitated workshops and development programs designed to translate self-awareness into practical workplace skills.





Signature programs and workshops include:

• Meeting of the Minds — an interactive workshop that introduces individuals and teams to their Emergenetics Profile and helps them understand thinking and behavioral differences.

• Team Dynamics for Small Groups — a team development program designed to improve collaboration and communication within intact teams.

• Power of WE — a structured development program that includes six workshops focused on trust, innovation, change and team performance.

Together, these programs help organizations create a shared language for understanding differences in thinking and behavior while strengthening teamwork across departments and leadership levels.

Team Development Workshops Address Real Workplace Challenges

The Power of WE program includes six workshops designed to help teams apply Emergenetics insights to common workplace challenges:

• Accelerating Team Performance

• Building Trust

• Crafting Team Norms

• Fostering Innovation

• Managing Change

• Respecting Differences

Each workshop focuses on practical strategies that teams can apply immediately to improve communication, strengthen collaboration and support better decision-making.

Organizations use these programs to:

• strengthen workplace communication

• improve collaboration and productivity

• support leadership development

• foster innovation and creativity

• navigate organizational change

• build inclusive, high-performing teams

Research-Based Approach to Workplace Performance

The Emergenetics assessment is supported by extensive academic research and statistical analysis drawn from neuroscience, psychology and personality science. The survey instrument was developed using findings from more than 10,000 data points and continues to be reviewed and updated to ensure scientific validity.

Technical reports supporting the assessment meet recognized standards for educational and psychological testing, reinforcing the framework’s credibility and reliability.

About Emergenetics International

Emergenetics International is an organizational development company that helps individuals and organizations improve workplace communication, collaboration and performance through research-based psychometric assessments and professional development programs.

The Emergenetics framework combines neuroscience and personality research to measure four thinking attributes and three behavioral attributes that influence how people think, communicate and work with others.

Organizations worldwide use Emergenetics insights to strengthen teamwork, develop leaders and build more effective workplace cultures.

Learn more at: https://emergenetics.com

