Emergenetics Leadership Workshops Help Organizations Build Stronger Teams

CENTENNIAL, CO, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergenetics International, a global organizational development firm founded in 1991, helps organizations strengthen team performance and collaboration through research-based assessments and professional development programs. Used by organizations, consultants and educators in nearly 30 countries, the Emergenetics framework measures seven thinking and behavioral attributes that influence how individuals communicate, collaborate and solve problems. Organizations apply these insights through facilitated workshops designed to help teams improve communication, build trust and achieve stronger results. 

Key Facts About Emergenetics Team Development Programs

Why Team Performance Often Breaks Down

Even highly talented teams can struggle to work effectively together. Miscommunication, conflicting work styles and unclear expectations often create friction that slows decision-making and reduces productivity.

Research has consistently shown that understanding differences in how people think and communicate can dramatically improve team effectiveness. Studies highlighted in Harvard Business Review and MIT Sloan Management Review have shown that teams that recognize and leverage diverse thinking styles tend to make better decisions and solve complex problems more effectively.

The Emergenetics framework helps organizations address these challenges by providing a structured way to understand cognitive preferences and behavioral tendencies.

Workshops Designed to Strengthen Team Collaboration

Organizations apply Emergenetics insights through interactive workshops that translate individual self-awareness into practical team behaviors.

Key programs include:

  • Meeting of the Minds — an introductory workshop that helps individuals and teams understand their Emergenetics Profile and how thinking differences influence collaboration.
  • Team Dynamics for Small Groups — a program designed to help intact teams apply Emergenetics insights to improve communication, alignment and problem-solving.

These programs create a shared language for discussing thinking styles, which helps teams reduce miscommunication and collaborate more effectively.

Team Development Workshops That Address Real Workplace Challenges


Emergenetics also offers a series of focused workshops designed to help teams strengthen specific aspects of collaboration and performance.

These workshops include:

Each workshop helps teams apply Emergenetics insights to real workplace situations, giving participants practical strategies they can immediately use to improve communication, decision-making and collaboration.

Organizations use these programs to:

  • strengthen team alignment and accountability
  • improve workplace communication
  • support leadership development
  • foster innovation and creativity
  • navigate organizational change
  • build inclusive, high-performing teams

Research-Based Approach to Team Development

The Emergenetics Profile is supported by extensive research drawn from neuroscience, psychology and personality science. The assessment was developed using findings from more than 10,000 data points and continues to be reviewed and updated to ensure scientific validity.

Technical reports supporting the assessment meet recognized standards for educational and psychological testing, reinforcing the framework’s credibility and reliability.

What Is the Emergenetics Framework?


Emergenetics is a personality and cognitive assessment framework used by organizations to improve communication, collaboration and team performance. The framework measures seven attributes that influence how people think and behave in the workplace:


Four Thinking Attributes

  • Analytical: preference for logic, data and objective reasoning
  • Structural: preference for process, planning and organization
  • Social: preference for relationships and collaboration
  • Conceptual: preference for big-picture thinking and innovation

Three Behavioral Attributes
  • Expressiveness: how openly individuals communicate thoughts and emotions
  • Assertiveness: the pace and confidence with which people express ideas
  • Flexibility: willingness to adapt to others’ perspectives and approaches
Organizations use Emergenetics insights to support leadership development, team effectiveness and workplace communication.

About Emergenetics International

Emergenetics International is an organizational development company that helps individuals and organizations improve workplace communication, collaboration and performance through research-based psychometric assessments and professional development programs. The Emergenetics framework measures four thinking attributes and three behavioral attributes that influence how people think, communicate and work with others. Organizations worldwide use Emergenetics insights to strengthen teamwork, develop leaders and build more effective workplace cultures. 

Learn more: https://emergenetics.com

