Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

9th March 2026

Company Announcement No. 14/2026

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 2 March 2026 – 6 March 2026

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 10:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 46,030,879 17.09 786,528,775 2 March 2026 240,000 16.29 3,909,600 3 March 2026 240,000 15.98 3,835,200 4 March 2026 230,000 16.19 3,723,700 5 March 2026 220,000 16.35 3,597,000 6 March 2026 220,000 16.28 3,581,600 Total, week number 10 1,150.000 16.21 18,647,100 Accumulated under the program 47,180,879 17.07 805,175,875

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 50,021,328 own shares corresponding to 3.44 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachments