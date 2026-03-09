Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

9th March 2026
Company Announcement No. 14/2026

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 2 March 2026 – 6 March 2026
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 10:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement  46,030,879  17.09  786,528,775
2 March 2026 240,000 16.29 3,909,600
3 March 2026 240,000 15.98 3,835,200
4 March 2026 230,000 16.19 3,723,700
5 March 2026 220,000 16.35 3,597,000
6 March 2026 220,000 16.28 3,581,600
Total, week number 101,150.00016.2118,647,100
Accumulated under the program 47,180,879 17.07 805,175,875

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 50,021,328 own shares corresponding to 3.44 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                       

Head of Investor Relations & ESG   
Mads Thinggaard                             

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

Attachments


Attachments

AS 14 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program Alm Brand_Share buyback week #10 2026
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading