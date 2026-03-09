Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

9th March 2026
Company Announcement No. 14/2026
Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 2 March 2026 – 6 March 2026
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 10:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|46,030,879
|17.09
|786,528,775
|2 March 2026
|240,000
|16.29
|3,909,600
|3 March 2026
|240,000
|15.98
|3,835,200
|4 March 2026
|230,000
|16.19
|3,723,700
|5 March 2026
|220,000
|16.35
|3,597,000
|6 March 2026
|220,000
|16.28
|3,581,600
|Total, week number 10
|1,150.000
|16.21
|18,647,100
|Accumulated under the program
|47,180,879
|17.07
|805,175,875
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 50,021,328 own shares corresponding to 3.44 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
