Clearsense Unveils AI Strategy at HIMSS 2026 to Accelerate Cost Optimization and Unlock Archive Intelligence

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearsense ®, a cloud-based healthcare data enablement platform company, today announced the unveiling of its AI strategy at HIMSS 2026—expanding on its proven leadership in large-scale application rationalization and active archiving.

Clearsense has already demonstrated that disciplined, technology-driven decommissioning can deliver measurable cost savings at scale. Through its partnership with Trinity Health, recognized by KLAS and highlighted in a recent Gartner® case study , the company helped execute what’s been established as the largest and most impactful legacy application decommissioning initiative in U.S. healthcare. Now, Clearsense is embedding artificial intelligence (AI) across its platform to drive even greater speed, efficiency, and value.

“The era of passive archives is over,” said Jason Z. Rose, CEO of Clearsense. “We’ve proven that streamlined application rationalization can unlock savings that traditional approaches leave behind. By embedding AI across the lifecycle, we’re further accelerating the archiving journey while transforming historical data into an intelligence layer that delivers value at the point of care.”

The strategy is built on three pillars that redefine what an archive can be—accelerating speed, strengthening governance, and delivering intelligence with healthcare-grade trust:

Accelerate decommissioning with enterprise-grade governance: Deterministic automation, augmented by AI, helps transform enterprise legacy system discovery and rationalization into a scalable, governed process—compressing timelines across hundreds of applications and accelerating time-to-savings. As part of this acceleration, Clearsense is integrating AI across governance workflows to streamline Designated Record Set (DRS) alignment, retention mapping, validation, and audit-ready evidence generation—operationalizing legal defensibility at enterprise scale.

Embed longitudinal archive intelligence into care workflows: Clearsense is deploying AI to deliver a better user experience (UX) through longitudinal, source-traceable insights from archived systems directly within care and operational workflows—reducing friction and accelerating decision-making without compromising governance.

Establish the archive as an enterprise intelligence foundation: Clearsense is evolving the archive beyond retrieval, positioning it as a governed system of learning and innovation. By applying AI across decades of longitudinal history and hundreds of source systems, organizations can generate insights with full provenance and prepare their data estate to support enterprise-scale analytics and AI initiatives—creating a durable foundation for enterprise-scale AI without repeated migration or replatforming cycles.





“Clearsense’s strategy is not a single feature or isolated workflow; it’s an integrated approach across the full decommission to archive lifecycle," said Jonathan Cook, Chief Technology Officer of Clearsense. “Historical healthcare data is massive and often fragmented across hundreds of systems. We’re giving health systems an intelligent platform so they can move faster, reduce costs, and unlock value from their archives without compromising governance.”

Throughout 2026, Clearsense will roll out enhancements aligned with this strategy, building on its leadership in application rationalization and active archiving.

Visit Clearsense at HIMSS Booth #1058 or schedule a meeting with the Clearsense team to learn how this strategy is helping health systems modernize legacy data environments and extract more value from archived information.

About Clearsense

Clearsense is a healthcare data enablement platform designed to help health systems optimize operating costs while revitalizing access to data. The 1Clearsense™ Platform enables large-scale decommissioning of redundant legacy applications using a disciplined, assembly line–style approach that prioritizes speed and cost impact. By retiring legacy systems while preserving access to historical data through active archiving, Clearsense helps organizations eliminate ongoing costs tied to licensing, infrastructure, and support while establishing a stronger data foundation for analytics, AI, and research. Learn more at clearsense.com.

