Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 10
On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 10:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|75,000
|337.4658
|25,309,937.50
|02 March 2026
|5,000
|323.4187
|1,617,093.50
|03 March 2026
|5,000
|314.1620
|1,570,810.00
|04 March 2026
|5,000
|321.2888
|1,606,444.00
|05 March 2026
|5,000
|325.9896
|1,629,948.00
|06 March 2026
|5,000
|319.1426
|1,595,713.00
|Total accumulated over week 10
|25,000
|320.8003
|8,020,008.50
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|100,000
|333.2995
|33,329,946.00
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.012% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.
Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70
|Nasdaq Copenhagen
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|02 March 2026
|3,906
|323.6779
|1,264,285.88
|03 March 2026
|2,953
|314.5201
|928,777.86
|04 March 2026
|3,458
|322.1192
|1,113,888.19
|05 March 2026
|3,242
|326.3558
|1,058,045.50
|06 March 2026
|2,986
|319.2121
|953,167.33
|Total accumulated over week 10
|16,545
|321.4364
|5,318,164.76
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|62,432
|333.5380
|20,823,446.27
|CBOE Europe
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|02 March 2026
|1,094
|322.4936
|352,808.00
|03 March 2026
|2,047
|313.6454
|642,032.13
|04 March 2026
|1,542
|319.4267
|492,555.97
|05 March 2026
|1,758
|325.3143
|571,902.54
|06 March 2026
|2,014
|319.0394
|642,545.35
|Total accumulated over week 10
|8,455
|319.5558
|2,701,843.99
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|37,568
|332.9030
|12,506,501.01
