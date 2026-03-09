Company announcement no. 11 2026 Danske Bank

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 10

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 10:

Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK Accumulated, last announcement 75,000 337.4658 25,309,937.50 02 March 2026 5,000 323.4187 1,617,093.50 03 March 2026 5,000 314.1620 1,570,810.00 04 March 2026 5,000 321.2888 1,606,444.00 05 March 2026 5,000 325.9896 1,629,948.00 06 March 2026 5,000 319.1426 1,595,713.00 Total accumulated over week 10 25,000 320.8003 8,020,008.50 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 100,000 333.2995 33,329,946.00

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.012% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 02 March 2026 3,906 323.6779 1,264,285.88 03 March 2026 2,953 314.5201 928,777.86 04 March 2026 3,458 322.1192 1,113,888.19 05 March 2026 3,242 326.3558 1,058,045.50 06 March 2026 2,986 319.2121 953,167.33 Total accumulated over week 10 16,545 321.4364 5,318,164.76 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 62,432 333.5380 20,823,446.27





CBOE Europe Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK 02 March 2026 1,094 322.4936 352,808.00 03 March 2026 2,047 313.6454 642,032.13 04 March 2026 1,542 319.4267 492,555.97 05 March 2026 1,758 325.3143 571,902.54 06 March 2026 2,014 319.0394 642,545.35 Total accumulated over week 10 8,455 319.5558 2,701,843.99 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 37,568 332.9030 12,506,501.01





Attachment