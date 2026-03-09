Correction: Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 10

Company announcement no. 12 2026
09 March 2026



Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 10

On 5 February 2026, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 4.5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 9 February 2026 to 29 January 2027, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2026.

The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the “Market Abuse Regulation”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 10:

 Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement75,000337.465825,309,937.50
02 March 20265,000323.41871,617,093.50
03 March 20265,000314.16201,570,810.00
04 March 20265,000321.28881,606,444.00
05 March 20265,000325.98961,629,948.00
06 March 20265,000319.14261,595,713.00
Total accumulated over week 1025,000320.80038,020,008.50
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme100,000333.299533,329,946.00

With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 0.012% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.

Danske Bank

Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70

Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
02 March 20263,906323.67791,264,285.88
03 March 20262,953314.5201928,777.86
04 March 20263,458322.11921,113,888.19
05 March 20263,242326.35581,058,045.50
06 March 20262,986319.2121953,167.33
Total accumulated over week 1016,545321.43645,318,164.76
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme62,432333.538020,823,446.27


CBOE EuropeNumber of sharesVWAP DKKGross value DKK
02 March 20261,094322.4936352,808.00
03 March 20262,047313.6454642,032.13
04 March 20261,542319.4267492,555.97
05 March 20261,758325.3143571,902.54
06 March 20262,014319.0394642,545.35
Total accumulated over week 108,455319.55582,701,843.99
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme37,568332.903012,506,501.01


