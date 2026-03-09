CoinLander Surpasses $2 Million in Tokenized Mortgages Amid 2026 Crypto Market Correction

Source: CoinLander

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, March 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinLander, a pioneer platform tokenizing real-world mortgage debt, today announced it has reached $2 million in accumulated market size across 31 fully funded projects while maintaining a 100% fulfillment rate. The milestone arrives as the broader crypto market suffers a historic 2026 downturn, with investors aggressively migrating toward the stability of the $13.5 trillion US mortgage market. CoinLander's continued growth demonstrates strong demand for predictable mortgage yields generated by real economic activity over speculative tokens.

CoinLander's Growth Defies 2026 Crypto Market Correction

The digital asset space is navigating extreme headwinds. Total cryptocurrency market capitalization has dropped 20.94% year-to-date, while Bitcoin is experiencing its worst 50-day start on record with a 23% decline. Conversely, the Real World Asset sector has defied this crash entirely. RWA market capitalization expanded 27.1% year-to-date, reaching $26.89 billion.

Stock market and Web3 investors alike are exhausted by unpredictable market swings and memecoin speculation, prompting a massive flight to safety. CoinLander provides a clear differentiator in this macro rotation.

Most property crowdfunding platforms tie up capital indefinitely while users wait years for long-term equity appreciation. CoinLander bypasses this constraint by cleanly tokenizing the debt instrument itself. This debt-first model provides immediate liquidity and a predictable monthly cash flow derived directly from real borrowers consistently servicing their mortgage loans.

CoinLander Democratizes Access to the $13.5 Trillion Mortgage Market

US mortgage debt represents a $13.5 trillion market, equivalent to 44% of the country's GDP. This massive, deeply liquid sector was previously locked behind strict institutional gates, leaving retail participants with limited access. CoinLander allows regular investors to effectively act as the bank with a drastically lower barrier to entry. Users can now participate in these credit markets starting at just 100 USDT.

The platform currently features 31 active projects, offering reliable yields up to 12% APR. CoinLander maintains a 100% fulfillment rate, proving that every single listed mortgage project successfully receives full funding from investors. This flawless track record highlights immense market demand for secured, high-yield debt instruments.

The Convergence of TradFi and DeFi

This structured model serves traditional savers seeking higher returns than standard bank rates, alongside Web3 natives escaping severe price volatility without leaving the blockchain ecosystem. This dual appeal creates a natural bridge between both financial worlds.

"The current market conditions are forcing a necessary maturation in the digital asset space," said CoinLander Founder and CEO RΞN. "Investors are realizing that sustainable wealth isn't built on speculative volatility, but on predictable, secured cash flows. Our $2 million milestone proves that investors are embracing this shift. By tokenizing the $13.5 trillion mortgage market, we are allowing users to step into the role of the bank. They get the absolute stability of real-world debt servicing combined with the frictionless efficiency of blockchain technology."

About CoinLander

CoinLander is a pioneering Real World Asset (RWA) platform that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset economy. It tokenizes high-quality, real-life mortgage debt, allowing users to earn predictable monthly interest backed by tangible property assets. The platform, which officially rolled out on October 20, 2025, transforms illiquid real estate debt into accessible digital investments, offering a stable alternative to the volatility of traditional crypto markets. In less than four weeks after its launch, CoinLander's Total Value Locked (TVL) surged past the $600K mark and climbed to $2.06 million by March 4, 2026, signaling strong investor demand for stable, mortgage-backed yield in the crypto market.

